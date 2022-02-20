Indian PM Modi Calls Upon Youth to Vote in Large Numbers as Third Phase of Assembly Election Begins
© AP Photo / Prabhjot GillIndian voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Over 20.16 million voters in Uttar Pradesh state and 20.14 million voters in Punjab will be casting their votes on Sunday in the third phase of the seven-phase Assembly elections in India. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur states will take place on 10 March.
As voting for the third phase of Assembly polls begins in India's Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling upon people, especially young and first-time voters, to vote in large numbers.
© Photo : Twitter/ @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and several other politicians emphasised that every single vote counts, and urged the people of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab states to cast their vote to maintain development and prosperity in the states.
© Photo : Twitter/@JPNaddaBJP President JP Nadda
© Photo : Twitter/AmitShahHome Minister of india Amit Shah
From first-time voters and young people to housewives and the elderly, a large number of people have been turning up at the polling stations in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states to exercise their right to vote.
In one instance, a newly-married couple headed straight to the polling station from their wedding to cast their votes.
UP Third Phase Election Newly Married Couple Casts Vote In Firozabad UP https://t.co/Ut1Y860X14— Info San Kuchh (@infosabkuchh) February 20, 2022
A large number of people from UP and Punjab states can be seen lining up to cast their votes at the polling stations.
#PunjabElections2022 : 4.80% voting registered till 9.00 a.m. #PollsWithAIR— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 20, 2022
📸: Balongi voting centre, Mohali pic.twitter.com/3o47gJHedQ
To help elderly people from the villages come out and cast their votes, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been allotted to carry them to the polling stations.
📸ITBP personnel help senior citizens and Divyangjans at polling Centres in Fatehgarh, Hathras and Hamirpur districts during 3rd phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 . #PollsWithAIR pic.twitter.com/E2BbEfKZCK— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 20, 2022