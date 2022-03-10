https://sputniknews.com/20220310/fuel-up-food-up-uk-wholesalers-warn-energy-crisis-means-grocery-price-hikes-1093746726.html

Fuel Up, Food Up: UK Wholesalers Warn Energy Crisis Means Grocery Price Hikes

Western sanctions on Russia and the decisions by UK energy giants BP and Shell to halt crude oil shipments since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine have... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

British wholesalers and road hauliers have warned that the new energy crisis prompted by the Ukraine conflict could also send the price of food soaring.Federation of Wholesale Distributors chief executive James Bielby told the BBC that the increased fuel costs of transporting goods would inevitably be passed on to his members, retailers, and finally consumers.With crude oil market prices hitting levels last seen just before the 2008 Credit Crunch, diesel pump prices are now around £1.60 per litre.US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports this week, despite filling station prices topping $4 per US gallon — and over $7 in parts of California. Meanwhile, British energy giants BP and Shell announced they would no longer buy Russian oil, after BP said it was divesting from its one-fifth stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft.With Russia, also the world's biggest wheat exporter and a major producer of fertiliser, threatening counter-sanctions against the US, UK, and European Union, food prices are already set to rise.Bielby pointed out that fuel already made up 25 to 30 percent of the cost of distributing goods, and was now going up in price by 50 percent.The Road Haulage Association (RHA) urged the government to freeze the diesel fuel duty for the next two years and grant an "essential user rebate" for lorries, coaches, and taxis."Some of the larger companies have fuel adjustments built into their contracts, but the smaller operators may not have that and will have to be footing the bill themselves before they pass on the cost to the customers", Martin warned.

