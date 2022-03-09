https://sputniknews.com/20220309/us-gasoline-price-hits-record-425-second-day-in-row-automobile-association-says-1093724871.html

US Gasoline Price Hits Record $4.25 Second Day in Row, Automobile Association Says

US Gasoline Price Hits Record $4.25 Second Day in Row, Automobile Association Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The price of gasoline in the United States has broken another record and reached $4.25 per gallon amid the anti-Russia sanctions in... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T16:51+0000

2022-03-09T16:51+0000

2022-03-09T16:52+0000

us

gasoline

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101868/34/1018683408_0:141:4002:2392_1920x0_80_0_0_deaf3253ee67ba0db997300023a681bb.jpg

The average price of gasoline in the United States increased by eight cents overnight, from $4.17 to $4.25 after the US government announced a ban on Russian energy imports on Tuesday.This is the second record price increase this week - and the highest recorded average price - after the US gasoline prices reached an all-time high record of $4.17 per gallon on Tuesday. On Monday, the average price for regular gas was $4.065 per gallon, while a week ago it was $3.619.Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen said he believes the Biden administration's decision to sanction Russian energy imports will backlash on the United States economy and predicted skyrocketing prices for fuel in the near future.The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions have slowed but not entirely eliminated the ability of Russian exporters of oil and gas to transact deals that require world financial networks and especially US dollars.Russia provides 10% of the world's crude oil needs and 40% of Europe's gas requirements. The United States, however, buys a limited amount of Russian oil, taking just 20% of the 10.5 million barrels per day exported by Russia in 2021.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gasoline, russia