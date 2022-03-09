https://sputniknews.com/20220309/washington-capitals-ovechkin-ties-with-jagr-in-nhls-goals-list-1093705671.html
Washington Capitals' Ovechkin Ties With Jagr in NHL’s Goals List
On 9 March, the Washington Capitals defeated the away Calgary Flames with a score of 5: 4 in the NHL regular season match. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
Having scored two goals against the Calgary Flames in the NHL regular season match on Tuesday night, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin caught up with Jaromir Jagr in the list of best snipers.Now the legendary players share third place among the best snipers in the history of the NHL. Ovechkin had a chance to become the sole owner of the title before the final, but in the last seconds he missed twice on an empty goal from the Flames zone.At the moment, Ovechkin has 36 goals this season and 766 goals in his NHL career.Wayne Gretzky holds the NHL record with 894, followed by Gordie Howe with 801.
On 9 March, the Washington Capitals defeated the away Calgary Flames with a score of 5: 4 in the NHL regular season match.
