Alex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer

10:34 GMT 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, FileIn this Saturday, April 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates after scoring his third goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis
In this Saturday, April 9, 2016 file photo, Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, celebrates after scoring his third goal of an NHL hockey game during the third period against the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, File
Max Gorbachev
The athlete’s stunning performance helped the club beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. The Washington Capitals now have 31 points and are tied for first place in the league with the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Panthers.
Alex Ovechkin has set yet another record, becoming the oldest player in the history of the Washington Capitals to score a hat trick. The 36-year-old has broken the record previously held by Slovak Peter Bondra. The athlete was congratulated by his teammates as well as the audience who as per NHL tradition threw their hats onto the ice after Ovi completed the hat trick, the 28th in his career.

He celebrated his achievement by skating to his eldest Son Sergei, 3, and giving him a fist bump. "I think for us as a parent, it is always kind of fun to see your kid. You can ask Kuzy or somebody else, when [kids] watch you playing it is something special so it's a cool moment" Ovechkin said after the game.

The three goals brought Ovi closer to breaking other records – he is one goal away from equalling Canadian Dave Andreychuk's record of power play goals (274) and 17 goals away from getting into the top three NHL all-time scorers. Gordie Howe (801 goals) and Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) are the only athletes Ovechkin has left to chase down.
