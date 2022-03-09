https://sputniknews.com/20220309/giammattei-proclaims-guatemala-pro-life-capital-with-law-punishing-abortion-same-sex-marriage-1093727648.html

Giammattei Proclaims Guatemala “Pro-Life Capital’ With Law Punishing Abortion, Same-Sex Marriage

After the US sponsored right-wing militias fighting left-wing governments or groups across Central America in the 1980s, those nations became some of the... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Guatemalan Congress approved a harsh new law on Tuesday, prescribing stiff prison sentences for women who receive abortions, gays and lesbians who marry, and teachers who give instruction about sexual diversity.The bill also introduced a change to the Civil Code to expressly prohibit same-sex marriages in Guatemala and prohibits teaching anyone except for parents teaching children and young adults about sexual diversity.In the US, a similar convergence of anti-abortion laws, anti-LGBTQ rights laws, and laws restricting childrens’ access to information about LGBTQ identities are being pushed by the same groups of conservatives lawmakers.The law was proposed by the Vision With Values (Viva) party, a small, far-right party with 7 seats in the legislature, but was approved by a large majority of lawmakers.President Alejandro Giammattei is a conservative whose policies closely align with US interests. On Wednesday, Giammattei decreed Guatemala to be the “Ibero-American Pro-Life Capital” and promised his administration would protect life in its “five stages” from conception until death.Jordan Rodas, Guatemala’s human rights ombudsman, denounced the law, telling reporters outside Congress on Tuesday that "it violates human rights, it violates the international agreements ratified by Guatemala, it is a setback to freedoms."Walter Felix, a legislator from the left-wing Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity, called the law “absolutely discriminatory,” saying it “incites hate.”"The human rights of significant parts of the population are being violated," Felix said.Violent Legacy of US-Backed Civil WarViolence against women and LGBTQ people, as well as other marginalized groups like indigenous tribes, is high in Guatemala. In March 2021, New York-based NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on the systematic persecution of LGBTQ Guatemalans, noting the government’s inaction against deadly violence by public security agents, gangs, and members of the public, as well as victims’ own family members.The attacks have driven huge numbers of Guatemalans into exile, fleeing northward toward the United States in migrant caravans joined by Hondurans and Salvadorans, whose right-wing governments have been similarly hostile toward women, LGBTQ people and indigenous people.In April 2021, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Giammattei about the “root causes of immigration,” which she noted as including poverty, the lack of economic opportunity, corruption, lack of good governance, and “violence against women, Indigenous people, LGBTQ people, and Afro-descendants.” However, two months later, she told a crowd in Guatemala City “do not come” to the US border.Instead, Harris and the government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador have pressed Giammattei to step up border security with Mexico and to stop migrant caravans traveling from the country and from El Salvador and Honduras before they cross into Mexico. Guatemala’s territory straddles the Central American isthmus.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

