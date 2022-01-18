https://sputniknews.com/20220118/taiwan-buys-ally-guatemala-a-voice-in-washington-using-trumps-most-powerful-lobbyist---report-1092353144.html

Taiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report

Taiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report

The Taiwanese government, which calls itself the Republic of China, is running short on allies after Nicaragua switched its recognition to the People’s... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T22:47+0000

2022-01-18T22:47+0000

2022-01-18T22:49+0000

guatemala

donald trump

lobbyists

washington, dc

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337542_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d67aec6e2e236035d95e7f9fb82c2cee.jpg

According to paperwork filed with the US Department of Justice last week under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the government of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has engaged Florida-based lobbying firm Ballard Partners to represent their interests in Washington for a cool $900,000 a year, or $75,000 per month.In the documentation, CEO Brian Ballard says his “activities will include advising, counseling, and assisting the foreign principal [the Guatemalan Embassy in Washington] in communications with US government officials.”However, in a separate statement on Tuesday, Guatemala City made clear it was Taipei who would be footing the bill for Ballard’s services.Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told the Associated Press that the arrangement followed the principle of “mutual assistance and mutual benefit to promote pragmatic diplomacy” and that the agreement complied with US law.Guatemala is just one of 14 nations to have maintained relations with Taiwan through the years, with the remainder of the globe switching its diplomatic recognition to the PRC in Beijing. Since it won the civil war in 1949 and established control over all of mainland China, the PRC has claimed to be the sole legitimate government of all of China, displacing the older RoC, which only survived on Taiwan. The PRC considers Taiwan to be a part of China and the RoC to be a rebel movement kept afloat by outside support, most notably from the United States, which funnels aid to Taipei informally.Several Central American states have switched their recognition in recent years, including Panama, El Salvador, and most recently Nicaragua, which announced it was opening relations with the PRC last month following a new round of sanctions against Managua by Washington. Honduras also shows hints of being ready to change its recognition, but a figure from President-elect Xiomara Castro’s transition team recently said that while she campaigned on ending relations with Taiwan, such a policy change would not be immediate.Since 2016, when the pro-independence government of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office, Taiwan’s allies have shrunk by more than one-third, from 22 to just 14. Many who have switched have gone on to sign agreements under the Belt and Road Initiative, an infrastructure megaproject organized by Beijing that has brought development to many Third World nations through a system independent of Western finance capital, which is centered in major American and European financial hubs and often requires nations to surrender their fiscal policies to neoliberal dictates.

guatemala

washington, dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

guatemala, donald trump, lobbyists, washington, dc, taiwan