https://sputniknews.com/20220309/california-county-rejects-exxonmobil-bid-to-restart-offshore-oil-wells-blamed-for-2015-disaster-1093728902.html

California County Rejects ExxonMobil Bid to Restart Offshore Oil Wells Blamed for 2015 Disaster

California County Rejects ExxonMobil Bid to Restart Offshore Oil Wells Blamed for 2015 Disaster

California’s Santa Barbara County has rejected a plan by petroleum giant ExxonMobil to restart three offshore oil platforms that were turned off after a... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T22:01+0000

2022-03-09T22:01+0000

2022-03-09T22:03+0000

california

us

oil wells

exxonmobil

santa barbara

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101750/04/1017500409_0:90:2912:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32d3f0bd55a6609aab0def67b5ff3e44.jpg

Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to reject a proposal by ExxonMobil to set up interim trucking routes to transport crude oil from the platforms, allowing them to restart production. The plan would have allowed 24,800 oil truck trips per year along Highway 101, a coastal route, and Route 166, a hazardous inland route that cuts across numerous mountain ranges.The pipeline that previously carried oil from the platforms ruptured on May 19, 2015, spilling 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto land and sea near Refugio State Beach, causing major ecological damage in an ecologically sensitive area and costing the state $74 million. However, even that impact paled in comparison to the massive 1969 blowout of an offshore well during drilling, which at the time was the largest ever in US waters.According to a recent report in the Santa Barbara Independent, there are 23 out-of-date oil platforms off the Santa Barbara coast, eight of which are set to be decommissioned in the next decade. The process will involve plugging the wells and removing the oil infrastructure, including the pipelines and cables that connect them to shore.“Our research revealed that there have been eight serious accidents involving tanker trucks along the route in the last several years, resulting in deaths, oil spills, injuries, fires and road closures,” Krop added. “We applaud the board’s vote against ExxonMobil’s project, which puts the safety of our communities, climate and coastlines first.”The news comes as a bitter fight over US oil production has resumed following US President Joe Biden’s decision to ban oil imports from Russia as part of his administration’s response to Moscow’s launching of a special military operation in Ukraine.Challenged by a journalist about increasing domestic oil production on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that under Biden, US oil production had reached “record numbers” and that 9,000 oil drilling permits were not being used, rejecting claims his administration was barring new drilling projects from starting. Biden has promised to begin the process of reducing US use of fossil fuels, including petroleum, in an effort to curb the effects of human-induced climate change. On his first day in office, Biden ordered a halt to drilling projects on sensitive US federal lands.

california

us

santa barbara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california, us, oil wells, exxonmobil, santa barbara