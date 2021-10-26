Section of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion

Registration was successful!
"Two sources familiar with the talks" told Axios on Tuesday that the climate change mitigation section was "mostly settled" and hadn't been substantially curbed by negotiations with moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).The outlet noted that the final remaining hurdle is the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program would encourage power providers to switch to clean energy sources or face penalties."Everything else is getting a massive haircut, but this isn't," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) told the outlet. "This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history. At least a half a trillion dollars. That's a pretty good story to tell at the Conference of Parties (COP26)."Biden is due to attend the two-week-long UN conference in Glasgow beginning on Monday, after spending two days in Rome for the Group of 20 conference.Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters at a Tuesday presser that the president would "give a major address on climate" and push his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative on the sidelines. The program, announced at the G7 summit in June, is an international extension of his central domestic infrastructure program and intended to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative."This is a global crisis that needs the power, the influence, and the impact of every current and former leader who's willing to go to Glasgow or stand up and shout that from the rooftops," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the presser in response to a question about what Biden might say in Glasgow. While former US President Barack Obama is going, the leaders of several world powers, including Brazil, China and Russia, have pulled out of the conference.
20:44 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 21:15 GMT 26.10.2021)
CC0 / / Oil Derrick in Texas
Oil Derrick in Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
CC0 / /
Morgan Artyukhina
According to a Tuesday report by Axios, the climate change section of US President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill will be its largest at more than $500 billion spread over the next 10 years.
"Two sources familiar with the talks" told Axios on Tuesday that the climate change mitigation section was "mostly settled" and hadn't been substantially curbed by negotiations with moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
The outlet noted that the final remaining hurdle is the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program would encourage power providers to switch to clean energy sources or face penalties.
"Everything else is getting a massive haircut, but this isn't," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) told the outlet. "This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history. At least a half a trillion dollars. That's a pretty good story to tell at the Conference of Parties (COP26)."
Biden is due to attend the two-week-long UN conference in Glasgow beginning on Monday, after spending two days in Rome for the Group of 20 conference.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters at a Tuesday presser that the president would "give a major address on climate" and push his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative on the sidelines. The program, announced at the G7 summit in June, is an international extension of his central domestic infrastructure program and intended to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative.
"This is a global crisis that needs the power, the influence, and the impact of every current and former leader who's willing to go to Glasgow or stand up and shout that from the rooftops," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the presser in response to a question about what Biden might say in Glasgow. While former US President Barack Obama is going, the leaders of several world powers, including Brazil, China and Russia, have pulled out of the conference.
