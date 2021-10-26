https://sputniknews.com/20211026/section-of-bidens-infrastructure-bill-for-fighting-climate-change-reportedly-tops-500-billion-1090231213.html
Section of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
Section of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
According to a Tuesday report by Axios, the climate change section of US President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill will be its largest at more than... 26.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-26T20:44+0000
2021-10-26T20:44+0000
2021-10-26T21:15+0000
us
climate change
infrastructure bill
conference of the parties to the un framework convention on climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2a37542c38d3b963e834fe43ef3b1f.jpg
"Two sources familiar with the talks" told Axios on Tuesday that the climate change mitigation section was "mostly settled" and hadn't been substantially curbed by negotiations with moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).The outlet noted that the final remaining hurdle is the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program would encourage power providers to switch to clean energy sources or face penalties."Everything else is getting a massive haircut, but this isn't," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) told the outlet. "This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history. At least a half a trillion dollars. That's a pretty good story to tell at the Conference of Parties (COP26)."Biden is due to attend the two-week-long UN conference in Glasgow beginning on Monday, after spending two days in Rome for the Group of 20 conference.Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters at a Tuesday presser that the president would "give a major address on climate" and push his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative on the sidelines. The program, announced at the G7 summit in June, is an international extension of his central domestic infrastructure program and intended to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative."This is a global crisis that needs the power, the influence, and the impact of every current and former leader who's willing to go to Glasgow or stand up and shout that from the rooftops," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the presser in response to a question about what Biden might say in Glasgow. While former US President Barack Obama is going, the leaders of several world powers, including Brazil, China and Russia, have pulled out of the conference.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_179:0:2400:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_c95eaa8f67a1431edc797fd8737d5735.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
us, climate change, infrastructure bill, conference of the parties to the un framework convention on climate change
Section of Biden's Infrastructure Bill for Fighting Climate Change Reportedly Tops $500 Billion
20:44 GMT 26.10.2021 (Updated: 21:15 GMT 26.10.2021)
Being updated
According to a Tuesday report by Axios, the climate change section of US President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill will be its largest at more than $500 billion spread over the next 10 years.
"Two sources familiar with the talks" told Axios on Tuesday
that the climate change mitigation section was "mostly settled" and hadn't been substantially curbed by negotiations with moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
The outlet noted that the final remaining hurdle is the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program would encourage power providers to switch to clean energy sources or face penalties.
"Everything else is getting a massive haircut, but this isn't," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) told the outlet. "This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history. At least a half a trillion dollars. That's a pretty good story to tell at the Conference of Parties (COP26)."
Biden is due to attend the two-week-long UN conference in Glasgow beginning on Monday, after spending two days in Rome for the Group of 20 conference.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters
at a Tuesday presser that the president would "give a major address on climate" and push his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative on the sidelines. The program, announced at the G7 summit in June, is an international extension of his central domestic infrastructure program and intended to compete
with China's Belt and Road Initiative.
"This is a global crisis that needs the power, the influence, and the impact of every current and former leader who's willing to go to Glasgow or stand up and shout that from the rooftops," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the presser in response to a question about what Biden might say in Glasgow. While former US President Barack Obama is going, the leaders of several world powers, including Brazil, China and Russia, have pulled out
of the conference.