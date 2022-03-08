https://sputniknews.com/20220308/west-bengal-state-chief-mamata-banerjee-slams-bjp-dubs-it-party-of-rioters-1093687551.html
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Dubs It Party of ‘Rioters’
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Dubs It Party of ‘Rioters’
Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at loggerheads ever since the former won the assembly elections in India’s West Bengal in... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T13:44+0000
2022-03-08T13:44+0000
2022-03-08T13:46+0000
india
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
mamata banerjee
politics
politics
politics
politics
west bengal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093688735_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5b34f7d126f240fcbe60d37089831a.jpg
Calling India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a party of “rioters”, state chief of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that is the duty of the Opposition to provide an “alternative force” against it.While addressing the Trinamool Congress state committee meeting, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said: “We have to be active.... we have to give a call for 2024 General Elections to remove the BJP.”The state Assembly saw a high drama on the first day of the budget session on Monday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not deliver his complete inaugural address, being forced to postpone it.This happened as BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly over the issue of alleged violence witnessed in the recently held local polls in the state.Te governor tried to leave the assembly due to the ruckus. but the TMC MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the assembly without reading the address.BJP politician and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari later accused the TMC members of assaulting the Governor.State chief Banerjee called the uproar by the BJP members “unprecedented” and a “planned attempt” to create a constitutional crisis as the party had “miserably failed to win the election”.
india
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093688735_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2896c1c74222134d407c84fe65ab5663.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), mamata banerjee, politics, politics, politics, politics, west bengal
West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Dubs It Party of ‘Rioters’
13:44 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 08.03.2022) Subscribe
Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at loggerheads ever since the former won the assembly elections in India’s West Bengal in 2021. Both parties have accused each other of instigating violence in the state after the polls.
Calling India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a party of “rioters”, state chief of India’s West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that is the duty of the Opposition to provide an “alternative force” against it.
While addressing the Trinamool Congress state committee meeting, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said: “We have to be active.... we have to give a call for 2024 General Elections to remove the BJP.”
“BJP is a 'dangabaaz' (rioter) and corrupt party... they want to destroy democracy. Thanks to women members of lthe legislative assembly (MLA) of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha on Monday,” she claimed.
The state Assembly saw a high drama on the first day of the budget session on Monday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not deliver his complete inaugural address, being forced to postpone it.
This happened as BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly over the issue of alleged violence witnessed in the recently held local polls in the state.
Te governor tried to leave the assembly due to the ruckus. but the TMC MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the assembly without reading the address.
BJP politician and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari
later accused the TMC members of assaulting the Governor.
While talking to the media after leaving the assembly, Dhankar, in his turn, said: "I tried my best to ensure order in the House. There was no cooperation from either side. As the governor, I cannot allow a Constitutional crisis. Ultimately to discharge solemn Constitutional duty and to ensure highest traditions are maintained, I took the only step available that the address be laid on the table."
State chief Banerjee called the uproar by the BJP members “unprecedented” and a “planned attempt” to create a constitutional crisis as the party had “miserably failed to win the election”.