West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Dubs It Party of ‘Rioters’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at loggerheads ever since the former won the assembly elections in India’s West Bengal in... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

Calling India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a party of “rioters”, state chief of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that is the duty of the Opposition to provide an “alternative force” against it.While addressing the Trinamool Congress state committee meeting, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said: “We have to be active.... we have to give a call for 2024 General Elections to remove the BJP.”The state Assembly saw a high drama on the first day of the budget session on Monday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not deliver his complete inaugural address, being forced to postpone it.This happened as BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly over the issue of alleged violence witnessed in the recently held local polls in the state.Te governor tried to leave the assembly due to the ruckus. but the TMC MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the assembly without reading the address.BJP politician and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari later accused the TMC members of assaulting the Governor.State chief Banerjee called the uproar by the BJP members “unprecedented” and a “planned attempt” to create a constitutional crisis as the party had “miserably failed to win the election”.

