Internet Service Suspended in Several Parts of India's West Bengal After Intelligence Report
Internet Service Suspended in Several Parts of India’s West Bengal After Intelligence Report
07.03.2022
Mobile internet and broadband services in several districts of India’s West Bengal will be suspended until 16 March to prevent unlawful activities.In an official statement, West Bengal’s Additional Secretary B.P. Gopalika said that intelligence reports had been received that internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony might be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days.The suspension of internet access started from Monday, but there are no restrictions on phone calls or text messages.Meanwhile, Internet services will not be suspended on 10 March, when the election results for five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, will be announced.The decision is also being viewed as a preventive measure to avoid cheating in board exams starting from Monday, when millions of students will be taking the exams.Recently, thousands of students protested against the state governments in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, alleging irregularities in exams. The protests also turned violent when a few students torched buses, and the police had to resort to using truncheons against crowds.
05:45 GMT 07.03.2022
Indian commuters use their smartphones following the introduction of a new free Wi-Fi Internet service in Mumbai's central railway station on January 22, 2016
Indian commuters use their smartphones following the introduction of a new free Wi-Fi Internet service in Mumbai's central railway station on January 22, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / PUNIT PARANJPE
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Although the state government hasn't given a clear explanation as to why it suspended the internet, media reports suggest that it could be to prevent mass cheating in the upcoming state board exams in which more than a million students are participating.
Mobile internet and broadband services in several districts of India’s West Bengal will be suspended until 16 March to prevent unlawful activities.
In an official statement, West Bengal’s Additional Secretary B.P. Gopalika said that intelligence reports had been received that internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony might be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days.
The suspension of internet access started from Monday, but there are no restrictions on phone calls or text messages.
Meanwhile, Internet services will not be suspended on 10 March, when the election results for five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, will be announced.
The decision is also being viewed as a preventive measure to avoid cheating in board exams starting from Monday, when millions of students will be taking the exams.
Recently, thousands of students protested against the state governments in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, alleging irregularities in exams. The protests also turned violent when a few students torched buses, and the police had to resort to using truncheons against crowds.
