International
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/they-will-fail-in-their-attempts-indias-west--bengal-bjp-chief-accuses-ruling-tmc-of-attack--1093656202.html
‘They Will Fail in Their Attempts’: India's West Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Ruling TMC of Attack
‘They Will Fail in Their Attempts’: India's West Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Ruling TMC of Attack
There has been a rift between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since the former won the 2021... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T13:20+0000
2022-03-07T13:20+0000
india
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
west bengal
mamata banerjee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093660919_0:134:3076:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_bd4dd5470a85e1dab114ad7f61efca23.jpg
The State Unit chief of the BJP in India's West Bengal on Monday accused the TMC's supporters of trying to block and attack his convoy in the Mathurapur area in the South 24 Parganas District.State Chief Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the ruling party of the state while the BJP is the main opposition party.BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar also posted a video on Twitter showing a large group of people waving black flags in front of his vehicle while policemen try to clear the path.In his tweet, Majumdar wrote that the ruling Trinamool Congress would "fail in their attempts" to "stop BJP by such attacks."He added that the BJP would not stop, tagging party leaders including his party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The West Bengal unit of the party also shared the video on Twitter slamming the TMC as it said that “BJP cannot be stopped in such a way."
india
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093660919_191:0:2920:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b236f4cfea4b6ef1da885eaad0a12511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), west bengal, mamata banerjee

‘They Will Fail in Their Attempts’: India's West Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Ruling TMC of Attack

13:20 GMT 07.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIAIndia's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi on March 4, 2022.
India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi on March 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIA
SubscribeGoogle news
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
There has been a rift between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since the former won the 2021 state assembly elections. Since then the BJP has been accusing the TMC of violence against its local workers in the state.
The State Unit chief of the BJP in India's West Bengal on Monday accused the TMC's supporters of trying to block and attack his convoy in the Mathurapur area in the South 24 Parganas District.
State Chief Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the ruling party of the state while the BJP is the main opposition party.
BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar also posted a video on Twitter showing a large group of people waving black flags in front of his vehicle while policemen try to clear the path.
In his tweet, Majumdar wrote that the ruling Trinamool Congress would "fail in their attempts" to "stop BJP by such attacks."
He added that the BJP would not stop, tagging party leaders including his party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The West Bengal unit of the party also shared the video on Twitter slamming the TMC as it said that “BJP cannot be stopped in such a way."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала