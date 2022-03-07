https://sputniknews.com/20220307/they-will-fail-in-their-attempts-indias-west--bengal-bjp-chief-accuses-ruling-tmc-of-attack--1093656202.html

‘They Will Fail in Their Attempts’: India's West Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Ruling TMC of Attack

There has been a rift between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since the former won the 2021... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

The State Unit chief of the BJP in India's West Bengal on Monday accused the TMC's supporters of trying to block and attack his convoy in the Mathurapur area in the South 24 Parganas District.State Chief Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the ruling party of the state while the BJP is the main opposition party.BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar also posted a video on Twitter showing a large group of people waving black flags in front of his vehicle while policemen try to clear the path.In his tweet, Majumdar wrote that the ruling Trinamool Congress would "fail in their attempts" to "stop BJP by such attacks."He added that the BJP would not stop, tagging party leaders including his party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The West Bengal unit of the party also shared the video on Twitter slamming the TMC as it said that “BJP cannot be stopped in such a way."

