‘They Will Fail in Their Attempts’: India's West Bengal BJP Chief Accuses Ruling TMC of Attack
© AFP 2022 / SANJAY KANOJIAIndia's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi on March 4, 2022.
There has been a rift between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since the former won the 2021 state assembly elections. Since then the BJP has been accusing the TMC of violence against its local workers in the state.
The State Unit chief of the BJP in India's West Bengal on Monday accused the TMC's supporters of trying to block and attack his convoy in the Mathurapur area in the South 24 Parganas District.
State Chief Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the ruling party of the state while the BJP is the main opposition party.
BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar also posted a video on Twitter showing a large group of people waving black flags in front of his vehicle while policemen try to clear the path.
TMC goons tried to block and attack my convoy in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. TMC still thinks that they can stop BJP by such attacks. I assure them they would fail in their attempts. We will not stop....@blsanthosh @JPNadda @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DwxinwphXu— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 7, 2022
In his tweet, Majumdar wrote that the ruling Trinamool Congress would "fail in their attempts" to "stop BJP by such attacks."
He added that the BJP would not stop, tagging party leaders including his party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The West Bengal unit of the party also shared the video on Twitter slamming the TMC as it said that “BJP cannot be stopped in such a way."
State President @DrSukantaBJP is the victim of oppression and ‘Gunda-Raj’ in Mathurapur by the TMC.— BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 7, 2022
This is the real portrayal of democracy in West Bengal where the State President of the opposition party has to face such attacks . BJP cannot not be stopped in such a way! pic.twitter.com/uzNZzPIDVU