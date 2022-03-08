International
https://sputniknews.com/20220308/all-about-velocity-physicist-explains-who-would-win-in-a-race-between-usain-bolt-and-a-dinosaur-1093686699.html
All About Velocity: Physicist Explains Who Would Win in a Race Between Usain Bolt and a Dinosaur
All About Velocity: Physicist Explains Who Would Win in a Race Between Usain Bolt and a Dinosaur
The factors that would apparently affect the outcome of this hypothetical race are the difference in size and initial acceleration between the participants. 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T13:00+0000
2022-03-08T13:00+0000
viral
usain bolt
dinosaur
race
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104448/05/1044480519_0:24:3953:2248_1920x0_80_0_0_29a8ea7a8d5c9034859c257349219051.jpg
A physicist from University of Toledo named Scott Lee has come up with a curious exercise where students would try and determine who would win a 100-meter race – legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt or Dilophosaurus wetherilli, a poison-spitting dinosaur that was featured in the 1993 film classic “Jurassic Park”.Spoiler: Usain Bolt would win.As Lee explains in The Physics Teacher journal, the Dilophosaurus’ top speed is estimated at about 10.5 meters per second, which is “about the same” as the average velocity of Bolt when he set the world record for 100-meter sprint at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin in 2009.However, Lee’s and his students’ calculations show that the dinosaur’s initial acceleration is much lower than that of Bolt, as Ars Technica puts it.Also, the difference in size between the dinosaur and Bolt, with the latter being smaller than the prehistoric reptile, would afford the man "a sufficiently large early advantage to ensure that Dilophosaurus couldn't catch up".
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/elon-musks-starlink-warranty-doesnt-cover-dinosaurs--solar-storms-netizen-warns-1092760517.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104448/05/1044480519_463:0:3491:2271_1920x0_80_0_0_a3cdcc213461c8eced0d748754c828bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, usain bolt, dinosaur, race

All About Velocity: Physicist Explains Who Would Win in a Race Between Usain Bolt and a Dinosaur

13:00 GMT 08.03.2022
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 200m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica poses after winning the gold
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 200m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica poses after winning the gold - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The factors that would apparently affect the outcome of this hypothetical race are the difference in size and initial acceleration between the participants.
A physicist from University of Toledo named Scott Lee has come up with a curious exercise where students would try and determine who would win a 100-meter race – legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt or Dilophosaurus wetherilli, a poison-spitting dinosaur that was featured in the 1993 film classic “Jurassic Park”.
Spoiler: Usain Bolt would win.
As Lee explains in The Physics Teacher journal, the Dilophosaurus’ top speed is estimated at about 10.5 meters per second, which is “about the same” as the average velocity of Bolt when he set the world record for 100-meter sprint at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin in 2009.
However, Lee’s and his students’ calculations show that the dinosaur’s initial acceleration is much lower than that of Bolt, as Ars Technica puts it.
Dinosaur - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns
4 February, 19:01 GMT
Also, the difference in size between the dinosaur and Bolt, with the latter being smaller than the prehistoric reptile, would afford the man "a sufficiently large early advantage to ensure that Dilophosaurus couldn't catch up".
"The fact that the average velocity of Usain Bolt over the 100-m race matches the maximum velocity of Dilophosaurus means that Usain Bolt will win the race," the physicist surmised.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала