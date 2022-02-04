Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns

It seems that the Starlink satellite internet service, which is operated by Elon Musk’s aerospace and communications corporation SpaceX, has a rather peculiar clause in its warranty policy.An inquisitive social media user recently shared on Reddit what appears to be a partial image of a leaflet on Starlink’s warranty coverage. It features the following pearl: "The warranty does not cover damage due to: lightning, electrical surges, fires, floods, hail, windstorms, earthquakes, meteors, solar storms, dinosaurs or other forces of Nature.""Ah a warning for those installing it at Jurassic Park," quipped another.
This revelation elicited a wave of amused responses from other Reddit users, with one of them wondering aloud if the terms of service "still include recognition of the right to the independent government for any Martian colony as a condition for service."
"Ah a warning for those installing it at Jurassic Park," quipped another.
"Birds are avian dinosaurs. Maybe this is their way of explicitly saying that damage caused by birds voids the warranty?" mused the third, to which another netizen replied: “Would hold up in biology court, but not sure about regular court."