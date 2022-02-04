Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/elon-musks-starlink-warranty-doesnt-cover-dinosaurs--solar-storms-netizen-warns-1092760517.html
Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns
Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns
The “dinosaur factor” bit that is apparently featured in Starlink’s warranty was brought to public attention by a Reddit user. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T19:01+0000
2022-02-04T19:03+0000
viral
elon musk
starlink
dinosaurs
warranty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107211/56/1072115639_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9430eb9e7cbaa1e91de1f698074fc6b0.jpg
It seems that the Starlink satellite internet service, which is operated by Elon Musk’s aerospace and communications corporation SpaceX, has a rather peculiar clause in its warranty policy.An inquisitive social media user recently shared on Reddit what appears to be a partial image of a leaflet on Starlink’s warranty coverage. It features the following pearl: "The warranty does not cover damage due to: lightning, electrical surges, fires, floods, hail, windstorms, earthquakes, meteors, solar storms, dinosaurs or other forces of Nature.""Ah a warning for those installing it at Jurassic Park," quipped another.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/elon-musk-brands-ceo-made-up-title-explains-why-he-became-teslas-technoking-1091358344.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107211/56/1072115639_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d5929ef62f67b6e0f0b73347eb690f03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, elon musk, starlink, dinosaurs, warranty

Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns

19:01 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 04.02.2022)
CC0 / / Dinosaur
Dinosaur - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The “dinosaur factor” bit that is apparently featured in Starlink’s warranty was brought to public attention by a Reddit user.
It seems that the Starlink satellite internet service, which is operated by Elon Musk’s aerospace and communications corporation SpaceX, has a rather peculiar clause in its warranty policy.
An inquisitive social media user recently shared on Reddit what appears to be a partial image of a leaflet on Starlink’s warranty coverage. It features the following pearl: "The warranty does not cover damage due to: lightning, electrical surges, fires, floods, hail, windstorms, earthquakes, meteors, solar storms, dinosaurs or other forces of Nature."

This revelation elicited a wave of amused responses from other Reddit users, with one of them wondering aloud if the terms of service "still include recognition of the right to the independent government for any Martian colony as a condition for service."

"Ah a warning for those installing it at Jurassic Park," quipped another.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Elon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
8 December 2021, 17:16 GMT

"Birds are avian dinosaurs. Maybe this is their way of explicitly saying that damage caused by birds voids the warranty?" mused the third, to which another netizen replied: “Would hold up in biology court, but not sure about regular court."

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese