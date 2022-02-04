https://sputniknews.com/20220204/elon-musks-starlink-warranty-doesnt-cover-dinosaurs--solar-storms-netizen-warns-1092760517.html

Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns

Elon Musk's Starlink Warranty Doesn't Cover Dinosaurs & Solar Storms, Netizen Warns

The "dinosaur factor" bit that is apparently featured in Starlink's warranty was brought to public attention by a Reddit user. 04.02.2022

It seems that the Starlink satellite internet service, which is operated by Elon Musk’s aerospace and communications corporation SpaceX, has a rather peculiar clause in its warranty policy.An inquisitive social media user recently shared on Reddit what appears to be a partial image of a leaflet on Starlink’s warranty coverage. It features the following pearl: "The warranty does not cover damage due to: lightning, electrical surges, fires, floods, hail, windstorms, earthquakes, meteors, solar storms, dinosaurs or other forces of Nature.""Ah a warning for those installing it at Jurassic Park," quipped another.

