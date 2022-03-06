https://sputniknews.com/20220306/ex-ny-gov-cuomo-blames-cancel-culture-for-his-ousting-amid-rumors-of-comeback-1093642057.html
Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo Blames 'Cancel Culture' for His Ousting Amid Rumors of Comeback
The Democrat governor resigned in August, only days after an independent investigation revealed that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, but never...
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might be hinting at a political comeback, just six months after resigning over sexual harassment charges, blaming cancel culture for the scandal.On Sunday, the former governor made an appearance at a Brooklyn church, where he delivered a speech condemning "cancel culture." In the speech, Cuomo confessed he had gone through "a difficult period the past few months."Speaking about the accusations of sexual misconduct, the former governor said the issue was that his behavior had not changed over 40 years, despite a "new sensitivity" among the younger generations. He also referred to cancel culture as "a new extremism."Notably, Cuomo mostly used his platform to decry the rise of a dangerous social media-fueled climate, according to him.Also, the former governor went on to attack Albany's "political sharks," who, he claimed, "smelled blood" and used the situation for political benefit.Cuomo's first public appearance since leaving his post comes after his campaign launched a digital and television ad campaign with a similar message: he was wrongly removed from office. He has not announced if he will run for office again, but the US media noted that he does have a multimillion-dollar campaign warchest that he might utilize to finance another bid.According to earlier reports, several New York district attorneys determined that Cuomo's accusers were "credible," but the evidence was not strong enough to pursue criminal charges against him. The former governor has always categorically denied that he commited any illegal actions.
new york
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Democrat governor resigned in August, only days after an independent investigation revealed that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, but never acknowledged doing anything wrong. Cuomo admitted his actions were improper on Sunday, but swiftly clarified that nothing he did was illegal.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might be hinting at a political comeback, just six months after resigning over sexual harassment charges, blaming cancel culture for the scandal.
On Sunday, the former governor made an appearance
at a Brooklyn church, where he delivered a speech condemning "cancel culture." In the speech, Cuomo confessed he had gone through "a difficult period the past few months."
"I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired, it was ugly. It was the first time that I was glad that my father wasn’t here so he didn’t have to see it," he said.
Speaking about the accusations of sexual misconduct, the former governor said the issue was that his behavior had not changed over 40 years, despite a "new sensitivity" among the younger generations. He also referred to cancel culture as "a new extremism."
"No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable and I never sensed that I caused any discomfort to anyone. I was trying to do the opposite, but I understand that was my error," Cuomo said, while also acknowledging the criticism that he was out of touch and old-fashioned.
Notably, Cuomo mostly used his platform to decry the rise of a dangerous social media-fueled climate, according to him.
"With cancel culture, we now live in a frightening new world where any accusation can trigger condemnation without facts, without due process. We are a nation of laws – not a nation of Tweets," he said. "Social media and Twitter spread cancel culture like a virus. They allow the extreme minority to overpower the reasonable majority."
Also, the former governor went on to attack Albany's "political sharks," who, he claimed, "smelled blood" and used the situation for political benefit.
"The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct," he stressed. "They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election."
Cuomo's first public appearance since leaving his post comes after his campaign launched
a digital and television ad campaign with a similar message: he was wrongly removed from office. He has not announced if he will run for office again, but the US media noted that he does have a multimillion-dollar campaign warchest that he might utilize to finance another bid.
“I didn’t appreciate how fast the perspectives changed,” he said on Sunday. “I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet.”
According to earlier reports, several New York district attorneys determined
that Cuomo's accusers were "credible," but the evidence was not strong enough
to pursue criminal charges against him. The former governor has always categorically denied that he commited any illegal actions.