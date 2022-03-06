https://sputniknews.com/20220306/ex-ny-gov-cuomo-blames-cancel-culture-for-his-ousting-amid-rumors-of-comeback-1093642057.html

Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo Blames 'Cancel Culture' for His Ousting Amid Rumors of Comeback

Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo Blames 'Cancel Culture' for His Ousting Amid Rumors of Comeback

The Democrat governor resigned in August, only days after an independent investigation revealed that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might be hinting at a political comeback, just six months after resigning over sexual harassment charges, blaming cancel culture for the scandal.On Sunday, the former governor made an appearance at a Brooklyn church, where he delivered a speech condemning "cancel culture." In the speech, Cuomo confessed he had gone through "a difficult period the past few months."Speaking about the accusations of sexual misconduct, the former governor said the issue was that his behavior had not changed over 40 years, despite a "new sensitivity" among the younger generations. He also referred to cancel culture as "a new extremism."Notably, Cuomo mostly used his platform to decry the rise of a dangerous social media-fueled climate, according to him.Also, the former governor went on to attack Albany's "political sharks," who, he claimed, "smelled blood" and used the situation for political benefit.Cuomo's first public appearance since leaving his post comes after his campaign launched a digital and television ad campaign with a similar message: he was wrongly removed from office. He has not announced if he will run for office again, but the US media noted that he does have a multimillion-dollar campaign warchest that he might utilize to finance another bid.According to earlier reports, several New York district attorneys determined that Cuomo's accusers were "credible," but the evidence was not strong enough to pursue criminal charges against him. The former governor has always categorically denied that he commited any illegal actions.

