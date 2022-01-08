Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/criminal-case-against-ex-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-formally-dismissed-1092104670.html
Criminal Case Against Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Formally Dismissed
Criminal Case Against Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Formally Dismissed
Albany Judge Dismisses Criminal Complaint Against Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
2022-01-08T00:59+0000
2022-01-08T00:59+0000
andrew cuomo
us
albany
court hearing
sexual harassment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576261_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b11a05156a3c42560b672c3606f2c31c.jpg
An Albany City Court judge refused to initiate a criminal proceeding against former Governor Cuomo on Friday during his first court hearing in the case.Cuomo, who attended the hearing remotely with his defense attorneys Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not make a statement or comment on the complaints of "forcible touching." Instead, the defense rested on paperwork and evidence previously filed, according to Fox News.The case was related to accusations and subsequent a criminal complaint filed by former Cuomo staffer Brittany Commisso, who is one of 11 women that accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. According to her, the former governor harassed her in 2019-2020 and even put his hand under her blouse inside the Executive Mansion.Earlier on Wednesday, Albany County Attorney David Soares dropped charges of sexual harassment against Cuomo, saying that the prosecutor's office studied the possibility of bringing charges under other articles, but none of them corresponds to the facts that prosecutors have.According to Soares, the “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove” despite the complainant in this case being found “cooperative and credible.”Commisso, in turn, commented on Soares’ decision, saying it was very disappointing, as it “deters women from coming forward.”Last month, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, who had been investigating accusations from another woman, known from the official report as “Trooper #1,” said that there is no legal grounds to press criminal charges against the ex-governor.New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated an investigation into Cuomo in March last year following allegations from several women, many of them from his office, who claimed that the governor had made insulting comments, groped and kissed some of them without their consent.James revealed the result of her inquiry in August, stating that the then-governor violated the law by “sexually harassing multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”Cuomo, following calls for his resignation and impeachment from many members of the state legislature and other lawmakers, resigned in August, but denied the accusations, saying that the campaign against him was politically motivated.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/former-ny-governor-cuomo-reportedly-grilled-by-mob-boss-over-deaths-in-nursing-homes-1091523750.html
albany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083576261_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e32667393ff8436bc16903d8ed913bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
andrew cuomo, us, albany, court hearing, sexual harassment

Criminal Case Against Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Formally Dismissed

00:59 GMT 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
According to an investigation from the New York attorney general, concluded in August, former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and acted inappropriately towards at least 11 women. Attempts to criminally prosecute followed from several attorneys, but there is reportedly no evidence to substantiate the accusations.
An Albany City Court judge refused to initiate a criminal proceeding against former Governor Cuomo on Friday during his first court hearing in the case.
Cuomo, who attended the hearing remotely with his defense attorneys Michael McDermott and Rita Glavin, did not make a statement or comment on the complaints of "forcible touching." Instead, the defense rested on paperwork and evidence previously filed, according to Fox News.
The case was related to accusations and subsequent a criminal complaint filed by former Cuomo staffer Brittany Commisso, who is one of 11 women that accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. According to her, the former governor harassed her in 2019-2020 and even put his hand under her blouse inside the Executive Mansion.
Earlier on Wednesday, Albany County Attorney David Soares dropped charges of sexual harassment against Cuomo, saying that the prosecutor's office studied the possibility of bringing charges under other articles, but none of them corresponds to the facts that prosecutors have.
According to Soares, the “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove” despite the complainant in this case being found “cooperative and credible.”

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Soares said in a statement. “We cannot meet our burden at trial.”

Commisso, in turn, commented on Soares’ decision, saying it was very disappointing, as it “deters women from coming forward.”
“I don’t think that it’s teaching anyone anything. It’s not showing or proving a good message,” she told the New York Post.
Last month, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, who had been investigating accusations from another woman, known from the official report as “Trooper #1,” said that there is no legal grounds to press criminal charges against the ex-governor.
New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated an investigation into Cuomo in March last year following allegations from several women, many of them from his office, who claimed that the governor had made insulting comments, groped and kissed some of them without their consent.
In this file photo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event amid at the coronavirus pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, March 26, 2021. - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, 2021 after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment. I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, Cuomo said in a live address.My resignation will be effective in 14 days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Former NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
14 December 2021, 18:47 GMT
James revealed the result of her inquiry in August, stating that the then-governor violated the law by “sexually harassing multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”
Cuomo, following calls for his resignation and impeachment from many members of the state legislature and other lawmakers, resigned in August, but denied the accusations, saying that the campaign against him was politically motivated.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:27 GMTNY Prosecutors Release Video of Man Burned to Death After Officer Used Taser
01:16 GMTTwitter Jokes as Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Delivered New Batch of Starlink With 'Lasers' to Orbit
01:05 GMTSaudi Media Ministry Hires Former Producer for US Anchor Katie Couric for PR Campaign
00:59 GMTCriminal Case Against Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Formally Dismissed
00:25 GMTRussia Believes Kazakhstan Civil Unrest Provoked By External Forces to Disrupt Security & Integrity
00:22 GMTBiden Addresses Colorado's Recent Wildfires, Response Measures
00:17 GMTYe & Jared Kushner Cozy up at Casual Dinner in Miami - Photo
YesterdayWhite House, Western Media Shift Gears as Kazakhstan’s Tokayev Gets ‘Russian-Backed Strongman’ Label
YesterdayPrince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Roberts-Giuffre Won't Agree to Out-of-Court Settlement - Report
YesterdayTrump Slams Dems’ Jan 6 Commemorations as ‘Phony Event’, Compares Biden to ‘Insecure Dictators’
YesterdayHarris' New Communications Chief Rags on Her & Biden in Old Posts
YesterdayState Dept: Reports That US Weighing Options to Pull Back Troops in Eastern Europe Not True
YesterdayFarage Fires Shot Across BoJo’s Bow on Channel Migrants and 'Net Zero' Taxes
YesterdayUN Spokesperson Says Killing of Police, Protesters in Kazakhstan 'Unacceptable'
Yesterday’Coincidence?’ US, Foreign NGOs May Have Played Key Role in Social Unrest in Kazakhstan, Expert Says
YesterdayBiden Says COVID-19 Here to Stay But New Normal ‘Does Not Have to Be’
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Biden Administration COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Cases
YesterdayThree Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Black Man Ahmaud Arbery
YesterdayCDC Shortens Wait Time to Receive Booster Shot for Moderna Recipients
YesterdayChina Announces New Post of Special Envoy to Horn of Africa as US Assigns New Diplomat to Region