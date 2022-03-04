https://sputniknews.com/20220304/the-facade-of-protecting-democracy-and-nato-aggression-in-ukraine-1093567164.html

The Facade of 'Protecting Democracy' and NATO Aggression in Ukraine

The Facade of 'Protecting Democracy' and NATO Aggression in Ukraine

Supreme Court Challenges Indigenous Adoption Policy, What The US Wants With Europe and Ukraine, Broken US Whistleblowing System

The Facade of “Protecting Democracy” and NATO Aggression In Ukraine Supreme Court Challenges Indigenous Adoption Policy, What The US Wants With Europe and Ukraine, Broken US Whistleblowing System

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Kane, Mohawk activist and educator, producer and Host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY to discuss the Supreme Court challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act, which prioritizes the adoption of indigenous children to relatives and other indigenous families in response to the genocide of native people, the history of the use of adoption, foster care, and residential schools in the US genocide of Native Americans, and how the US failure to recognize the sovereignty of native tribes has contributed to the constitutional challenge to this law and many other laws having to do with native people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine factors into the US interests in tightening its grip on European governments and economies, the historical and contemporary attempts of European nations to assert their independence from US control and seek relationships with Russia, the stark similarities that the conflict in Ukraine has with NATO involvement in Yugoslavia, and how the drive for material interests and capital in Ukraine plays a driving force in the tension that European nations find themselves.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the gaps in the whistleblowing system for federal government employees caused by government inaction and how those gaps leave whistleblowers in danger of retaliation, how this whistleblower system prevents federal employees from exposing serious issues and prolongs abuses that can have serious impacts on public health, and the chilling effect that this willful inaction and retaliation has on would-be whistleblowers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss Joe Bien’s State of the Union address and what it revealed about the state of oligarchy in the US, the thin facade of “protecting democracy” that the US is using to gin up popular opinion against Russia while ignoring the context of the Ukraine crisis and continuing to ally with states like Israel, and the media circus targeting Russians for being Russians under the guise of “solidarity” with Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

