Pete Davidson to Reportedly Join Jeff Bezos on Upcoming Blue Origin Space Trip
12:32 GMT 04.03.2022
US actor-comedian Pete Davidson arrives for Tubi's The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021.
US actor-comedian Pete Davidson arrives for Tubi's The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal in Los Angeles on December 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ROBYN BECK
Daria Bedenko
Blue Origin has said that it sees "very robust demand" for more space flights, noting that thousands of people are participating in auctions for tickets.
Comedian and influencer Pete Davidson is said to be in talks to join Jeff Bezos on board one of Blue Origin's ships heading to space, Page Six reported, citing sources close to the Saturday Night Live star.
According to the report, Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Bezos' Los Angeles compound for a double date with the billionaire and his partner Lauren Sanchez.

"Pete is excited", the source told Page Six. They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalised. He got on really well with Jeff when they met".

The exact date of the possible space trip is still unknown, but it will likely take place later in the year.
Neither Bezos nor Davidson have commented on the report.
If he is indeed to fly to space, Davidson will join billionaire Sir Richard Branson, Star Trek icon William Shatner, former NFL star Michael Strahan, and others on the list of those who've had the honour of being space tourists. Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher also said he had a ticket to space, but admitted his wife Mila Kunis convinced him to postpone the trip.
