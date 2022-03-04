https://sputniknews.com/20220304/pete-davidson-to-reportedly-join-jeff-bezos-on-upcoming-blue-origin-space-trip-1093584384.html
Pete Davidson to Reportedly Join Jeff Bezos on Upcoming Blue Origin Space Trip
Pete Davidson to Reportedly Join Jeff Bezos on Upcoming Blue Origin Space Trip
Blue Origin has said that it sees "very robust demand" for more space flights, noting that thousands of people are participating in auctions for tickets. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T12:32+0000
2022-03-04T12:32+0000
2022-03-04T12:32+0000
viral
pete davidson
space
jeff bezos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093586682_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd4171eef6ed1a37007e3e96c3e3b84.jpg
Comedian and influencer Pete Davidson is said to be in talks to join Jeff Bezos on board one of Blue Origin's ships heading to space, Page Six reported, citing sources close to the Saturday Night Live star.According to the report, Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Bezos' Los Angeles compound for a double date with the billionaire and his partner Lauren Sanchez.The exact date of the possible space trip is still unknown, but it will likely take place later in the year. Neither Bezos nor Davidson have commented on the report. If he is indeed to fly to space, Davidson will join billionaire Sir Richard Branson, Star Trek icon William Shatner, former NFL star Michael Strahan, and others on the list of those who've had the honour of being space tourists. Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher also said he had a ticket to space, but admitted his wife Mila Kunis convinced him to postpone the trip.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093586682_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d68b3a5f63ea2f2c8d62d091e1ca05d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, pete davidson, space, jeff bezos
Pete Davidson to Reportedly Join Jeff Bezos on Upcoming Blue Origin Space Trip
Subscribe
Blue Origin has said that it sees "very robust demand" for more space flights, noting that thousands of people are participating in auctions for tickets.
Comedian and influencer Pete Davidson is said to be in talks to join Jeff Bezos on board one of Blue Origin
's ships heading to space, Page Six reported
, citing sources close to the Saturday Night Live
star.
According to the report, Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian visited Bezos' Los Angeles compound for a double date with the billionaire and his partner Lauren Sanchez.
"Pete is excited", the source told Page Six. They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalised. He got on really well with Jeff when they met".
The exact date of the possible space trip is still unknown, but it will likely take place later in the year.
Neither Bezos nor Davidson have commented on the report.
If he is indeed to fly to space, Davidson will join billionaire Sir Richard Branson, Star Trek icon William Shatner, former NFL star Michael Strahan, and others on the list of those who've had the honour of being space tourists. Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher also said he had a ticket to space, but admitted his wife Mila Kunis convinced him to postpone the trip.