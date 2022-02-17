https://sputniknews.com/20220217/blue-origin-to-build-more-rockets-amid-expectations-to-easily-double-space-tourist-flights-1093127814.html

Blue Origin to Build More Rockets Amid Expectations to ‘Easily Double’ Space Tourist Flights

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company says it will have to build more of its New Shepard rockets in order to meet the “very robust demand” for space tourism... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

At the FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said the company had “thousands of people in the auction process” for tickets, indicating “very robust demand” for more New Shepard flights, according to CNBC.Smith told the conference attendees the company could “easily double that” this year. Each capsule can carry up to six passengers.Manned flights, which began in July 2021, carried only auction winners, close associates of the program, including Bezos himself, or celebrities, such as William Shatner, who portrayed the 23rd century captain of the fictional starship USS Enterprise on the original “Star Trek” TV series. Seats have been auctioned for as much as $28 million each.In August 2021, Blue Origin brought an ultimately-doomed lawsuit challenging NASA’s awarding of a massive $2.9 billion contract to build a manned lunar lander to another of the company’s competitors, SpaceX. The company also has a planned heavy-lift rocket, New Glenn, that has been repeatedly delayed and is now expected to fly for the first time no sooner than the end of 2022.

