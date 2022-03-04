International
Google Doodle Celebrates Beginning of ICC Women's World Cup 2022
Eleven editions of the Women's Cricket World Cup have been organised to date. Australia is the most successful team with six titles in their kitty followed by... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
The beginning of the 12th edition of the Women's World Cup is being celebrated by Google with an animated doodle.Google India has wished the competing teams luck as the tournament kicks off in New Zealand.The doodle showed women cricketers in action at a stadium with animated figures wicket-keepting, batting, and fielding.The World Cup will see a total of eight teams battle it out over 29 days. The tournament will last until 3 April.The tournament has been organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket, since 1973.Due to funding difficulties, the event saw a gap of six years. However, since 2005 World Cups have been hosted at regular four-year intervals.
07:13 GMT 04.03.2022
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Eleven editions of the Women's Cricket World Cup have been organised to date. Australia is the most successful team with six titles in their kitty followed by England with four title wins, while New Zealand has won once. In the last edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, played in 2017, England defeated India by 9 runs.
The beginning of the 12th edition of the Women's World Cup is being celebrated by Google with an animated doodle.
Google India has wished the competing teams luck as the tournament kicks off in New Zealand.
The doodle showed women cricketers in action at a stadium with animated figures wicket-keepting, batting, and fielding.
The World Cup will see a total of eight teams battle it out over 29 days. The tournament will last until 3 April.
The tournament has been organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket, since 1973.
Due to funding difficulties, the event saw a gap of six years. However, since 2005 World Cups have been hosted at regular four-year intervals.
