Google Marks Beginning of Beijing Winter Olympics with Cute Animated Doodle

The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and more than a dozen world leaders including Russian... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

As the Winter Olympics 2022 kick off in Beijing on Friday and will last till 20 February, Google has marked the occasion with an animated doodle.Using adorable animations of various animals such as tigers and rabbits, the colourful doodle on the search engine homepage shows them participating in some of the winter events.Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will be competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest.

