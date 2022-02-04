Registration was successful!
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/google-marks-beginning-of-beijing-winter-olympics-with-cute-animated-doodle-1092738328.html
Google Marks Beginning of Beijing Winter Olympics with Cute Animated Doodle
Google Marks Beginning of Beijing Winter Olympics with Cute Animated Doodle
The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and more than a dozen world leaders including Russian...
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
As the Winter Olympics 2022 kick off in Beijing on Friday and will last till 20 February, Google has marked the occasion with an animated doodle.Using adorable animations of various animals such as tigers and rabbits, the colourful doodle on the search engine homepage shows them participating in some of the winter events.Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will be competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest.
09:39 GMT 04.02.2022
National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 4, 2022. An athlete competes next to plants arranged to read "Beijing 2022".
The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and more than a dozen world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
As the Winter Olympics 2022 kick off in Beijing on Friday and will last till 20 February, Google has marked the occasion with an animated doodle.
Using adorable animations of various animals such as tigers and rabbits, the colourful doodle on the search engine homepage shows them participating in some of the winter events.
“The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on the ice. Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend,” the description on Google Doodle’s page reads.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will be competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest.
