White House: US Imposing New Sanctions on Kremlin Spokesman, 19 Russian 'Oligarchs'

During his Tuesday State of the Union address to the public, US President Joe Biden warned Russian oligarchs that the US Department of Justice was assembling a...
The White House announced in a Thursday memo that the US, in coordination with European allies, has moved to sanction eight wealthy Russians, as well as members of their family, and impose visa restrictions on 19 other Russian nationals. Full blocking sanctions, which prohibit the use of US-based property and block Americans from operating said property, were extended to individuals believed to "enable" Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the memo. Those named include Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov; Nikolai Tokarev, wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and two luxury real estate companies; Boris Rotenberg, wife Karina, and sons Roman and Boris; Arkady Rotenberg, sons Pavel and Igor, and daughter Liliya; Sergei Chemezov, wife Yekaterina, son Stanislav, and stepdaughter Anastasiya; Igor Shuvalov, his five companies, wife Olga, son Evgeny and his company (as well as a jet), and daughter Maria and her company; Yevgeniy Prigozhin, his three companies, wife Polina, daughter Lyubov, and son Pavel; and Alisher Usmanov, as well as his private jet and superyacht, which has been detained by German authorities and is "one of the world's largest" superyachts. These penalties and seizures of "ill-gotten gains" come days after the US president touted the sanctions-related economic troubles of Russia, declaring that Washington was in the process of a coordinated campaign to choke Russia's access to technology, thus weakening the country's economic strength and military.
19:16 GMT 03.03.2022 (Updated: 19:53 GMT 03.03.2022)
During his Tuesday State of the Union address to the public, US President Joe Biden warned Russian oligarchs that the US Department of Justice was assembling a task force targeting "crimes" perpetuated by wealthy individuals in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent actions regarding Ukraine.
The White House announced in a Thursday memo that the US, in coordination with European allies, has moved to sanction eight wealthy Russians, as well as members of their family, and impose visa restrictions on 19 other Russian nationals.
"The United States and governments all over the world will work to identify and freeze the assets Russian elites and their family members hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, money, and other ill-gotten gains," the memo read.
Full blocking sanctions, which prohibit the use of US-based property and block Americans from operating said property, were extended to individuals believed to "enable" Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the memo.
Those named include Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov; Nikolai Tokarev, wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and two luxury real estate companies; Boris Rotenberg, wife Karina, and sons Roman and Boris; Arkady Rotenberg, sons Pavel and Igor, and daughter Liliya; Sergei Chemezov, wife Yekaterina, son Stanislav, and stepdaughter Anastasiya; Igor Shuvalov, his five companies, wife Olga, son Evgeny and his company (as well as a jet), and daughter Maria and her company; Yevgeniy Prigozhin, his three companies, wife Polina, daughter Lyubov, and son Pavel; and Alisher Usmanov, as well as his private jet and superyacht, which has been detained by German authorities and is "one of the world's largest" superyachts.
These penalties and seizures of "ill-gotten gains" come days after the US president touted the sanctions-related economic troubles of Russia, declaring that Washington was in the process of a coordinated campaign to choke Russia's access to technology, thus weakening the country's economic strength and military.
"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts your luxury apartments your private jets," he announced shortly after Washington moved to block Russian flights from US airspace. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains."