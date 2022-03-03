International
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/russia-reportedly-refuses-to-be-observer-at-nato-cold-response-drills-1093563536.html
Russia Reportedly Refuses to Be Observer at NATO Cold Response Drills
Russia Reportedly Refuses to Be Observer at NATO Cold Response Drills
MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Russia refused to be an observer at NATO Cold Response drills in Norway, the Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-03T18:21+0000
2022-03-03T18:21+0000
russia
nato
drills
norway
cold response
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/90/1078539092_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e23130f815d0ccfb73278133ad4779b9.jpg
Russia was invited as an observer, but its representatives refused to come to the upcoming NATO drills in Norway, according to the broadcaster.Russia notified Norway that it will not participate, Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, said, as quoted by the broadcaster, adding that "we respect this decision."Cold Response is a Norwegian-led military exercise held in northern Norway every other year. The next exercise is scheduled for March and April 2022 and the military activity will mainly take place in several parts of Norway. This year, the exercise will focus on operations conducted by amphibious and air mobile forces.As of March 2022, a total of 27 nations and approximately 30,000 troops are signed up for the exercise.
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/90/1078539092_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f8c3cf16d0c3738f0723b72468a3363.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nato, drills, norway, cold response

Russia Reportedly Refuses to Be Observer at NATO Cold Response Drills

18:21 GMT 03.03.2022
© Photo : Cpl. Rebecca Floto Marines participate in a platoon assault drill as a part of Exercise Cold Response 16 on range U-3 in Frigard, Norway, Feb. 23, 2016
Marines participate in a platoon assault drill as a part of Exercise Cold Response 16 on range U-3 in Frigard, Norway, Feb. 23, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2022
© Photo : Cpl. Rebecca Floto
SubscribeGoogle news
MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Russia refused to be an observer at NATO Cold Response drills in Norway, the Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday.
Russia was invited as an observer, but its representatives refused to come to the upcoming NATO drills in Norway, according to the broadcaster.
Russia notified Norway that it will not participate, Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, said, as quoted by the broadcaster, adding that "we respect this decision."
Cold Response is a Norwegian-led military exercise held in northern Norway every other year. The next exercise is scheduled for March and April 2022 and the military activity will mainly take place in several parts of Norway.
This year, the exercise will focus on operations conducted by amphibious and air mobile forces.
As of March 2022, a total of 27 nations and approximately 30,000 troops are signed up for the exercise.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала