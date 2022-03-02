https://sputniknews.com/20220302/russian-mfa-no-guarantees-there-will-be-no-incidents-with-nato-in-light-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1093521400.html

Russian MFA: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine

On 28 February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance was increasing supplies of air defence missiles and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

There are no guarantees that there won't be any incidents with NATO as the alliance continues to supply arms to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.Commenting on the potential risks of such incidents between Russia and the alliance, the Russian diplomat noted that Moscow believes it is "reasonable" of NATO not to interfere militarily in the situation in Ukraine.He said that there is still a risk of collision between Moscow and NATO, and there are no guarantees that potential incidents will not be "escalated in an unnecessary way".

