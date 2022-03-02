https://sputniknews.com/20220302/russian-mfa-no-guarantees-there-will-be-no-incidents-with-nato-in-light-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1093521400.html
Russian MFA: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Russian MFA: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
On 28 February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance was increasing supplies of air defence missiles and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T12:32+0000
2022-03-02T12:32+0000
2022-03-02T12:51+0000
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093521400.jpg?1646225490
There are no guarantees that there won't be any incidents with NATO as the alliance continues to supply arms to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.Commenting on the potential risks of such incidents between Russia and the alliance, the Russian diplomat noted that Moscow believes it is "reasonable" of NATO not to interfere militarily in the situation in Ukraine.He said that there is still a risk of collision between Moscow and NATO, and there are no guarantees that potential incidents will not be "escalated in an unnecessary way".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nato
Russian MFA: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
12:32 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 02.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
On 28 February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance was increasing supplies of air defence missiles and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid the military operation launched by Russia to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
There are no guarantees that there won't be any incidents with NATO as the alliance continues to supply arms to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"We are extremely concerned about those arms delivery programmes", he said. "Everything in this situation is very dangerous, there are no guarantees that there will be no incidents [with NATO]".
Commenting on the potential risks of such incidents between Russia and the alliance, the Russian diplomat noted that Moscow believes it is "reasonable" of NATO not to interfere militarily in the situation in Ukraine.
He said that there is still a risk of collision between Moscow and NATO, and there are no guarantees that potential incidents will not be "escalated in an unnecessary way".