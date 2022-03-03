International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
Biden Touts Sanctions on Russia Without Relief to Encircled Ukrainians
Biden Touts Sanctions on Russia Without Relief to Encircled Ukrainians
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Ukraine's Zelensky urging civilians to take arms to defend Ukraine, if the...
Biden Touts Sanctions on Russia Without Relief to Encircled Ukrainians
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky urging civilians to take arms to defend Ukraine, if the inflation-stricken U.S. economy can handle sanctions they’re issuing, and Russians turning to cryptocurrency to protect their savings.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukraine Calls for Civilians to Take ArmsMark Frost - Economist | Can Inflation-Stricken US Handle the Sanctions They’re Issuing?Ben Swann - Journalist | Russians Turn to Bitcoin Amid Harsh SanctionsIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Ukraine’s president calling for civilians and convicts to take arms to defend Ukraine, the US banning Russian aircraft from their airspace, and how citizens in Moscow are holding up amid sanctions.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for analysis on whether the US inflation-stricken economy can handle the harsh sanctions on Russian oil and other products.In the third hour Ben Swann joined the conversation to talk about confronting Obama over his presidential ‘kill list,’ viral images and videos erroneously attributed to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and Russians turning to cryptocurrency to protect their savings as sanctions hit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden Touts Sanctions on Russia Without Relief to Encircled Ukrainians

09:38 GMT 03.03.2022
Biden Touts Sanctions on Russia Without Relief to Encircled Ukrainians
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky urging civilians to take arms to defend Ukraine, if the inflation-stricken US economy can handle sanctions they’re issuing, and Russians turning to cryptocurrency to protect their savings.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukraine Calls for Civilians to Take Arms
Mark Frost - Economist | Can Inflation-Stricken US Handle the Sanctions They’re Issuing?
Ben Swann - Journalist | Russians Turn to Bitcoin Amid Harsh Sanctions
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Ukraine’s president calling for civilians and convicts to take arms to defend Ukraine, the US banning Russian aircraft from their airspace, and how citizens in Moscow are holding up amid sanctions.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for analysis on whether the US inflation-stricken economy can handle the harsh sanctions on Russian oil and other products.
In the third hour Ben Swann joined the conversation to talk about confronting Obama over his presidential ‘kill list,’ viral images and videos erroneously attributed to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and Russians turning to cryptocurrency to protect their savings as sanctions hit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
