https://sputniknews.com/20220303/australian-hazmat-team-inspecting-unknown-white-powder-found-near-russian-embassy-1093542310.html

Australian Hazmat Team Inspecting 'Unknown White Powder' Found Near Russian Embassy

Australian Hazmat Team Inspecting 'Unknown White Powder' Found Near Russian Embassy

Last week, Australia imposed a slew of new sanctions on Russia, shortly after Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at demilitarising and... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T08:57+0000

2022-03-03T08:57+0000

2022-03-03T08:57+0000

russia

australia

embassy

sanctions

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093539203_309:0:2871:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1bdffaeee761fce36c1fecbb753be6.jpg

A local hazardous materials response (hazmat) team is inspecting envelopes with a "suspicious" substance sent to the Russian Embassy in the Australian capital Canberra earlier on Thursday, 9News has reported.The Russian diplomatic mission told reporters that the hazmat unit arrived at the scene after two mysterious packages containing an "unknown white powder" were found outside the embassy.The developments followed Australia slapping new sanctions on Russia last Friday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledging to work along with Canberra's partners to further "ratchet up pressure" on Moscow.The sanctions came after President Vladimir Putin on 24 February announced that Moscow had started a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, following requests from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to help protect them from the Ukrainian Army, which has intensified the shelling of the Donbass republics' positions and infrastructure in recent weeks.Russia's move prompted backlash from the US and its allies, who have intensified sanctions against Moscow, specifically targeting the Russian financial sector, as well as the country’s businesses, cultural organisations, and state-run media outlets, including Sputnik and RT.Earlier this week, Medinsky said that during the first round of the negotiations in Belarus, the two sides managed to find some points of contact from which common positions can be built on.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, australia, embassy, sanctions, special operation