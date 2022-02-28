https://sputniknews.com/20220228/russian-nuclear-triad-begins-combat-duty-with-reinforced-staff-shoigu-tells-putin-1093446860.html

Russian Nuclear Triad Takes Up Standby Alert Duty With Reinforced Staff, Shoigu Tells Putin

The Russian president ordered the nation's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on high alert Sunday following "aggressive statements" from NATO related to... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's ground, air and submarine-based nuclear deterrent forces have begun standby alert duty with reinforced personnel, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has informed President Putin.Putin asked Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov to put the Russian armed forces' strategic deterrent on "special combat duty mode" on Sunday. The president ordered the heightened alert status to be implemented after alleging that "top officials of leading NATO nations" had indulged "in making aggressive statements about our country," on top of and separately from the sanctions slapped on Moscow by Washington and its allies.Putin did not specify who these "top officials were" or which specific "aggressive" remarks he was referring to, but just hours prior to his comments, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss declared in an interview with Sky News that unless Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise the country was "stopped," the crisis could "end up in a conflict with NATO."Truss has been heavily criticized at home due to her gaffe-prone remarks about the Russia-NATO crisis over Ukraine, accidentally refusing to recognize Moscow's sovereignty over the internationally recognized Russian regions of Rostov and Voronezh during recent talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and vowing to support "our Baltic allies across the Black Sea," - two different maritime regions separated by over 1,200 km of territory. Some Britons have vented their frustration over the fact that a person with such a proven lack of knowledge on the matter at hand has the authority to freely make uninformed and potentially dangerous remarks on behalf of Britain.

