The Corporate Media Applaud EU & American Censorship
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mexico declining to join Russian sanctions, and Apple censoring RT...
The Corporate Media Applaud E.U. & American Censorship
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mexico declining to join Russian sanctions, and Apple censoring RT in the app store.
GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Putin's Approval Rating, Protests in Russia, andManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Labeled Dangerous, Mainstream Media Narratives Falling Apart, and Questions of Putin's Mental healthIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the culture in Moscow, the war in Ukraine, and the food supply in Russia. Robert spoke about the wealth in Moscow and the misconceptions of Russia. Robert discussed the war in Ukraine and the Russian people's approval of the Russians attack.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Manila Chan about the media narratives, people questioning President Putin's mental health, and Laos. Manila discussed her time in journalism and the way corporate media buys silence. Manila talked about censorship and how people always find ways around censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mexico declining to join Russian sanctions, and Apple censoring RT in the app store.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Putin's Approval Rating, Protests in Russia, and
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Labeled Dangerous, Mainstream Media Narratives Falling Apart, and Questions of Putin's Mental health
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the culture in Moscow, the war in Ukraine, and the food supply in Russia. Robert spoke about the wealth in Moscow and the misconceptions of Russia. Robert discussed the war in Ukraine and the Russian people's approval of the Russians attack.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Manila Chan about the media narratives, people questioning President Putin's mental health, and Laos. Manila discussed her time in journalism and the way corporate media buys silence. Manila talked about censorship and how people always find ways around censorship.
