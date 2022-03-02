https://sputniknews.com/20220302/the-corporate-media-applaud-eu--american-censorship-1093501975.html

The Corporate Media Applaud EU & American Censorship

The Corporate Media Applaud EU & American Censorship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mexico declining to join Russian sanctions, and Apple censoring RT... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T06:39+0000

2022-03-02T06:39+0000

2022-03-02T06:39+0000

us

the backstory

anonymous

fifa

gm

vinyl

dubai

big tech

odessa massacre

rt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093502086_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ce0c5431a867c54397543d51c66215a.jpg

The Corporate Media Applaud E.U. & American Censorship On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mexico declining to join Russian sanctions, and Apple censoring RT in the app store.

GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Putin's Approval Rating, Protests in Russia, andManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | RT Labeled Dangerous, Mainstream Media Narratives Falling Apart, and Questions of Putin's Mental healthIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about the culture in Moscow, the war in Ukraine, and the food supply in Russia. Robert spoke about the wealth in Moscow and the misconceptions of Russia. Robert discussed the war in Ukraine and the Russian people's approval of the Russians attack.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Manila Chan about the media narratives, people questioning President Putin's mental health, and Laos. Manila discussed her time in journalism and the way corporate media buys silence. Manila talked about censorship and how people always find ways around censorship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, anonymous, fifa, gm, vinyl, dubai, big tech, odessa massacre, rt, sanctions, аудио, radio