LIVE UPDATES: American Express No Longer Working With Russian Banks Sanctioned Over Ukraine Op

On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in countering aggression by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
Since the beginning of the Russian operation in Ukraine, hostilities have been taking place in the country, and the West has been increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that troops will leave the country once the operation ends.
On Monday, during talks in Belarus, Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to hold a new round of negotiations on the Belarusian-Polish border in the next few days, after they "found several points on which you can forecast a common position".
06:17 GMT 02.03.2022
Mariupol Blocked, DPR Militia Spokesman Eduard Basurin Says
05:42 GMT 02.03.2022
Russia's Sberbank Leaves European Market Amid Rising Tensions
"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market. Subsidiary banks of the group are faced with an abnormal outflow of funds and a threat to the safety of employees and branches", the bank said.
05:34 GMT 02.03.2022
School Damaged as a Result of Overnight Shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian Forces, DPR Says
According to authorities in the Donetsk People's Republic a school and a sports complex were damaged overnight as shelling from Ukrainian forces positions continues.
05:22 GMT 02.03.2022
Twitter Says It Will Comply With EU Anti-Russian Sanctions When Required
Twitter said that it "intends" to comply with the EU's sanctions against Russian state-affiliated media outlets Sputnik and RT when a corresponding order takes effect, according to Reuters, citing an emailed statement.
"The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states". "We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect", a Twitter spokesperson was cited by Reuters as saying.
04:39 GMT 02.03.2022
Biden: US Will Close American Airspace to All Russian Flights, Aircraft
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that Japan may impose sanctions on Belarus this week for their alleged involvement in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
"As for sanctions against Belarus, given its obvious involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I expect that sanctions will be imposed as early as this week against certain individuals, starting with [Belarusian] President Alexander Lukashenko, organisations, including export restriction measures", Kishida told a meeting of the Japanese Parliament's Budget Committee.
04:27 GMT 02.03.2022
American Express Suspends Relationship With Sanctioned Russian Banks
The US financial company American Express on Wednesday suspended its relationship with sanctioned Russian banks over the situation in Ukraine, company Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement.
"Our business in Russia is small, consisting of one partner that issues cards and a handful that acquire merchants for payment transactions. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been complying with US and international sanctions, which has resulted in us halting relationships with impacted bank partners in Russia, and we will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves", the statement read.