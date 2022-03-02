https://sputniknews.com/20220302/jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet-are-still-family-despite-parting-ways-1093523108.html
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are 'Still Family' Despite Parting Ways
It seems that divorce has not put an end to the special connection that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share, as the Game of Thrones star appeared on the red carpet on Tuesday to support his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, at the "The Batman" premiere.
"We're just so proud", he said of Bonet's daughter Kravitz, when speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"
Momoa attended the premiere with his 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, supporting Kravitz, who portrayed Catwoman in the new Batman movie. Just before watching it, Momoa posted a picture on his Instagram with Channing Tatum, Kravitz's boyfriend.
News about the Aquaman star parting ways with Bonet shocked fans, leading some to even abandon hope for the existence of true love, but a source close to the couple told ET that there's no bad blood between them.
"They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do", the source said.
The two announced their divorce in January, saying that they made the decision after they felt "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times". In their joint statement, Momoa and Bonet assured fans that "the love between them [lives] on".
In late February, Hollywood Life reported that Momoa had moved back in with Bonet, as the couple might be giving their marriage "a second chance". According to the report, it looked like the pair were "very much back together".