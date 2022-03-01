https://sputniknews.com/20220301/new-sanctions-over-ukraine-new-iran-deal-weakening-nato-1093474835.html

New Sanctions Over Ukraine, New Iran Deal, Weakening NATO?

New Sanctions Over Ukraine, New Iran Deal, Weakening NATO?

Western media falls on its face trying to explain why white Ukrainian refugees matter more than the ones created by NATO’s wars. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

radio

political misfits

ukraine

russia

sanctions

iran

europe

New Sanctions Over Ukraine, New Iran Deal, Weakening NATO? Western media falls on its face trying to explain why white Ukrainian refugees matter more than the ones created by NATO’s wars.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policy, discusses the implications of Europe’s new lethal aid for Ukraine and talks about the information war underway and how to view Russia’s justifications for its actions. The three also discuss Europe’s uneven responses to refugee crises and reports of Africans in Ukraine being blocked from trains and at borders.Mohammad Marandi, political analyst and professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran, updates the Misfits on a possible new Iran deal and the additional protections Tehran wants, given Washington’s abrupt abandonment of the first agreement. He also discusses the failure of US sanctions as a tool of diplomacy.Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and a former foreign policy, civil liberties, defense and intelligence advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul, discusses the implications of recent security decisions in Europe, including Germany’s huge new defense budget and Belarus’ rejection of its non-nuclear status.The Misfits also discussed the new economic sanctions against Russia, banning and labeling of Russian media, the role of propaganda in conflicts, left infighting over Ukraine, former Attorney General William Barr’s new book, the results of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, and more.We'd like to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

