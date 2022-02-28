https://sputniknews.com/20220228/moscow-has-no-plans-to-occupy-ukraine-russias-un-envoy-says-1093455691.html

Moscow Has No Plans to Occupy Ukraine, Russia's UN Envoy Says

The Russian army and Donbass militia forces began a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday after months of escalation and weeks of artillery, mortar and... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-28T15:56+0000

2022-02-28T15:56+0000

2022-02-28T16:30+0000

russia

ukraine

Moscow has no plans to "occupy" Ukraine, and Russian forces do not pose any threat to Ukrainian civilians or civilian infrastructure, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, has said."We will also strive to bring to justice those who committed numerous and bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation," the envoy said.According to Nebenzya, Russia's military operation included exercising Moscow's right to self-defence "against a regime which has sought to restore access to nuclear weapons" -a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks at the Munich Security Conference on 19 February, in which he threatened to revise Kiev's non-nuclear status."I want to emphasize the following: the root for the current crisis lies in the actions of Ukraine itself. For many years, it sabotaged and flouted its obligations under the Minsk package of measures," Nebenzya said, referring to the 2015 Minsk Agreements on peace in the Donbass.The envoy stressed that the recent "Ukrainian provocations" in the Donbass, including artillery mortar and sniper attacks, prompted the DPR and LPR to appeal for Russian support, prompting Moscow to act.The Russian ambassador also commented on Washington and NATO's roles in escalating the Ukrainian conflict, saying that "the deployment of NATO infrastructure in [Ukraine] would force us to take such retaliatory measures that would put Russia and NATO on the brink of conflict."

ukraine

2022

News

russia, ukraine