Zelensky Threatens to Revise Ukraine's Non-Nuclear Status, Initiates Talks on Budapest Memorandum

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is going to initiate negotiations involving parties to the Budapest Memorandum on Security... 19.02.2022

"I am initiating consultations under the Budapest Memorandum. The foreign minister was ordered to convene them. If they do not take place again or there are no security guarantees for our country, upon the results, Ukraine will be fully entitled to think that the Budapest Memorandum does not work, and all the package decisions of 1994 will be put into question," Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference.The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances comprises three identical political agreements signed at the OSCE conference in Budapest, Hungary, on 5 December 1994 to provide security assurances by its signatories concerning the accession of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine to the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty. The memorandum was originally signed by three nuclear powers: Russia, the UK and the US.

