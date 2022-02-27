https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-media-watchdog-demands-google-restore-access-to-its-youtube-channels-in-ukraine-1093423208.html

Russian Media Watchdog Demands Google Restore Access to its YouTube Channels in Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms “in... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has demanded that Google restore access to Russian media’s YouTube channels in Ukraine. The Russian media watchdog’s press service said on Sunday that it had written to Alphabet Inc's Google with a demand to remove in the shortest time possible all restrictions imposed on the Russian-language YouTube channels of media outlets such as RBC, TV Zvezda and Sputnik. It demanded that explanations be provided for such restrictions in the first place. Roskomnadzor pointed out that it had earlier received information from the editorial offices of these outlets “about restrictions imposed by the administration of YouTube video hosting platform on Russian-language channels on the territory of Ukraine."In its letter to the YouTube administration, the Russian media regulator noted that "such actions violate the key principles of the free distribution of information and unimpeded access of citizens to it." Earlier, YouTube announced that it was joining Meta in banning state-funded Russian media organizations from running ads or profiting on its platform. YouTube channels earn money via ads that appear when users watch their videos. Google also banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kiev, the broadcaster said on Sunday in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.The developments follow Meta similarly restricting Russian state-owned media from monetizing content on Facebook – a decision announced by Nathaniel Gleicher, the platform’s head of security policy, on Twitter on Friday. In response, Moscow on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. The above-mentioned moves came in response to Moscow launching a special operation on Thursday to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Kremlin had repeatedly said that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory, while the Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation targeted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger.

