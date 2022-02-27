https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-journalists-come-under-fire-from-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1093419335.html
Russian Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in...
RIA Novosti, Zvezda and TVC journalists came under fire from Ukrainian forces in Donbass; nobody was injured, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
11:39 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 27.02.2022)
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
RIA Novosti, Zvezda and TVC journalists came under fire from Ukrainian forces in Donbass; nobody was injured, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.