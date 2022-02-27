International
Russian Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
world
donbass
world, donbass

Russian Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass

11:39 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 27.02.2022)
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
RIA Novosti, Zvezda and TVC journalists came under fire from Ukrainian forces in Donbass; nobody was injured, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
