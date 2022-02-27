https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-journalists-come-under-fire-from-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1093419335.html

Russian Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Forces in Donbass

On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

RIA Novosti, Zvezda and TVC journalists came under fire from Ukrainian forces in Donbass; nobody was injured, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

