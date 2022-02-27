https://sputniknews.com/20220227/google-bans-download-of-rt-mobile-app-in-ukraine-on-kievs-request-1093415675.html
Google Bans Download of RT Mobile App in Ukraine on Kiev's Request
Google Bans Download of RT Mobile App in Ukraine on Kiev's Request
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kiev, the broadcaster said... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
"Google, at the request of Kiev, has banned the download of the RT mobile application on the territory of Ukraine," the broadcaster said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territory. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Google Bans Download of RT Mobile App in Ukraine on Kiev's Request
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kiev, the broadcaster said on Sunday.
"Google, at the request of Kiev, has banned the download of the RT mobile application on the territory of Ukraine," the broadcaster said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation
to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territory. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.