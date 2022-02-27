https://sputniknews.com/20220227/google-bans-download-of-rt-mobile-app-in-ukraine-on-kievs-request-1093415675.html

Google Bans Download of RT Mobile App in Ukraine on Kiev's Request

Google Bans Download of RT Mobile App in Ukraine on Kiev's Request

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kiev, the broadcaster said... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T08:34+0000

2022-02-27T08:34+0000

2022-02-27T08:34+0000

europe

rt

google

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104115/87/1041158729_0:1:1596:899_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a403010c97606bc9b4575e0ca5e130.png

"Google, at the request of Kiev, has banned the download of the RT mobile application on the territory of Ukraine," the broadcaster said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.Earlier in the day, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy the Ukrainian territory. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, rt, google, ukraine