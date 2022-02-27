https://sputniknews.com/20220227/german-chancellor-vows-to-boost-defense-spending-amid-russias-military-operation-in-ukraine-1093423759.html

German Chancellor Vows to Boost Defense Spending Amid Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine

German Chancellor Vows to Boost Defense Spending Amid Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine

The Russian "military operation" in Ukraine was initiated after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance in defending themselves... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T15:08+0000

2022-02-27T15:08+0000

2022-02-27T15:08+0000

europe

germany

olaf scholz

defense

spending

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104524/72/1045247293_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_c788512999c935c296a53c004f2a0bb3.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declared that his country is going to increase its spending on defence in light of the current events in Ukraine.Speaking at a special session of the German Bundestag, Scholz argued that the country needs to invest more in its security in order to protect its freedom and democracy.The chancellor said that Germany needs aircraft and ships, as well as better equipped soldiers.This week, Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against Ukrainian military infrastructure.Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/uks-truss-claims-unless-russian-op-in-ukraine-is-stopped-it-may-result-in-conflict-with-nato-1093416235.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

europe, germany, olaf scholz, defense, spending