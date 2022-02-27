https://sputniknews.com/20220227/german-chancellor-vows-to-boost-defense-spending-amid-russias-military-operation-in-ukraine-1093423759.html
German Chancellor Vows to Boost Defense Spending Amid Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine
The Russian "military operation" in Ukraine was initiated after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance in defending themselves against attacks by Ukrainian troops.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declared that his country is going to increase its spending on defence in light of the current events in Ukraine.
Speaking at a special session of the German Bundestag, Scholz argued that the country needs to invest more in its security in order to protect its freedom and democracy.
The chancellor said that Germany needs aircraft and ships, as well as better equipped soldiers.
In order to facilitate this move, Scholz announced that 100 billion euros will be allocated to a special fund for the German military, and promised to allocate 2 percent of the country's gross domestic product to defence spending.
This week, Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.