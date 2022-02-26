https://sputniknews.com/20220226/you-cant-get-rid-of-me-yet-jen-psaki-addresses-rumours-of-personal-tv-show-1093392672.html

'You Can't Get Rid of Me Yet': Jen Psaki Addresses Rumours of 'Personal TV Show'

Previously, Psaki reportedly signalled that she is going to leave the White House sometime this year. 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

The White House Press Secretary rebuked speculations about her potential career change during a press briefing on Friday.According to Fox News, this development comes after apparent attempts by CNN and MSNBC earlier this week to recruit Psaki, who supposedly "has an interest in hosting her own show".As Fox points out, a source familiar with the situation said that CNN and MSNBC are interested in recruiting Psaki and are "in the early stages of talks", with Jen allegedly signalling that she is going to depart from the White House this year.

