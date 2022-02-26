International
'You Can't Get Rid of Me Yet': Jen Psaki Addresses Rumours of 'Personal TV Show'
'You Can't Get Rid of Me Yet': Jen Psaki Addresses Rumours of 'Personal TV Show'
Previously, Psaki reportedly signalled that she is going to leave the White House sometime this year.
The White House Press Secretary rebuked speculations about her potential career change during a press briefing on Friday.According to Fox News, this development comes after apparent attempts by CNN and MSNBC earlier this week to recruit Psaki, who supposedly "has an interest in hosting her own show".As Fox points out, a source familiar with the situation said that CNN and MSNBC are interested in recruiting Psaki and are "in the early stages of talks", with Jen allegedly signalling that she is going to depart from the White House this year.
'You Can't Get Rid of Me Yet': Jen Psaki Addresses Rumours of 'Personal TV Show'

11:52 GMT 26.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Washington.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Andrei Dergalin
Previously, Psaki reportedly signalled that she is going to leave the White House sometime this year.
The White House Press Secretary rebuked speculations about her potential career change during a press briefing on Friday.
According to Fox News, this development comes after apparent attempts by CNN and MSNBC earlier this week to recruit Psaki, who supposedly "has an interest in hosting her own show".
"Uh, I have more than enough on my plate here and so, you can't get rid of me quite yet," Psaki said Friday in response to Today News Africa's Simon Ateba, who asked if she can confirm that she is “looking for a job at CNN or MSNBC".
As Fox points out, a source familiar with the situation said that CNN and MSNBC are interested in recruiting Psaki and are "in the early stages of talks", with Jen allegedly signalling that she is going to depart from the White House this year.
"It's a sad state of affairs that MSNBC and CNN are fighting over a political operative who normally would be getting a job in PR," one "longtime media executive" was quoted by Fox as saying.
