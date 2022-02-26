International
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/chinese-army-calls-us-destroyers-passage-through-taiwan-strait-hypocritical-1093399524.html
Chinese Army Calls US Destroyer’s Passage Through Taiwan Strait Hypocritical
Chinese Army Calls US Destroyer’s Passage Through Taiwan Strait Hypocritical
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson’s passage through the Taiwan Strait is hypocritical and futile, the spokesman for the... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T15:49+0000
2022-02-26T15:55+0000
taiwan
china
taiwan strait
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083488367_0:246:2764:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_22cc5ef4d6dd386918a505c8ac9b3deb.jpg
"The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 26 and hyped it up. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent its forces to track and monitor the US warship’s passage in the whole course," Shi said in a written statement.The PLA Eastern Theater Command is always on high alert and ready to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty as well as security, regional peace and stability, according to the spokesman.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own democratically elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing has consistently claimed the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083488367_18:0:2747:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e58e5c0c3e9a6b381ce8352f5d02477.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, china, taiwan strait, us

Chinese Army Calls US Destroyer’s Passage Through Taiwan Strait Hypocritical

15:49 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 26.02.2022)
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. GonzalesThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson’s passage through the Taiwan Strait is hypocritical and futile, the spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Senior Colonel Shi Yi, said on Saturday.
"The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 26 and hyped it up. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent its forces to track and monitor the US warship’s passage in the whole course," Shi said in a written statement.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command is always on high alert and ready to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty as well as security, regional peace and stability, according to the spokesman.
"It is hypocritical and futile for the US to conduct this provocative action in an attempt to bolster the 'Taiwan independence' forces by making some gestures," Shi added.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own democratically elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing has consistently claimed the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала