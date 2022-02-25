https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-military-sucessfully-conducts-landing-operation-at-gostomel-airfield-outside-kiev---mod-1093367608.html

Russian Military Blocks Kiev From North-West as Paratroopers Conduct Landing Op Outside City – MoD

Russian forces launched a special operation on 24 February under orders from President Vladimir Putin. Its goals were described as protection of the Donetsk... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield located on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital – Kiev – the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. The ministry noted that the success of the operation was assured by the Russian military's work on suppressing the area's air defences, isolation of the combat zone via the use of aviation, and conducting of electronic warfare.

