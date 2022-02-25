https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-military-sucessfully-conducts-landing-operation-at-gostomel-airfield-outside-kiev---mod-1093367608.html
Russian Military Blocks Kiev From North-West as Paratroopers Conduct Landing Op Outside City – MoD
Russian forces launched a special operation on 24 February under orders from President Vladimir Putin. Its goals were described as protection of the Donetsk... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield located on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital – Kiev – the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. The ministry noted that the success of the operation was assured by the Russian military's work on suppressing the area's air defences, isolation of the combat zone via the use of aviation, and conducting of electronic warfare.
Russian Military Blocks Kiev From North-West as Paratroopers Conduct Landing Op Outside City – MoD
12:29 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 25.02.2022)
Being updated
Russian forces launched a special operation on 24 February under orders from President Vladimir Putin. Its goals were described as protection of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
The Russian armed forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield located on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital – Kiev – the Russian Defence Ministry has stated.
"More than 200 Russian helicopters were involved in the operation [...] During the capture of the airfield, more than 200 nationalists from the special units of Ukraine were killed. There were no casualties among the Russian Armed Forces", ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported.
The ministry noted that the success of the operation was assured by the Russian military's work on suppressing the area's air defences, isolation of the combat zone via the use of aviation, and conducting of electronic warfare.