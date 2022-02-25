https://sputniknews.com/20220225/kremlin-kiev-proposed-talks-in-warsaw-but-then-broke-off-contact-1093372528.html

Kremlin: Kiev Proposed Talks in Warsaw But Then Broke Off Contact

Kremlin: Kiev Proposed Talks in Warsaw But Then Broke Off Contact

Earlier today, Russia responded to the Ukrainian president's request to hold talks with Moscow over the ongoing special operation in Donbass.

Ukrainian authorities proposed to hold negotiations with Russia in the Polish capital Warsaw instead of Minsk, and then broke off contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to his Russian counterpart on Thursday to sit down for talks in order to stop "people's deaths".Moscow said it is ready for talks and suggested the Belarusian capital Minsk as the host for negotiations. Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev had expressed its desire to negotiate in Warsaw and then took a pause and ended communication. “This pause lasts quite a long time”, the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.

