Kremlin: Kiev Proposed Talks in Warsaw But Then Broke Off Contact
Kremlin: Kiev Proposed Talks in Warsaw But Then Broke Off Contact
Earlier today, Russia responded to the Ukrainian president’s request to hold talks with Moscow over the ongoing special operation in Donbass. It was ordered by... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian authorities proposed to hold negotiations with Russia in the Polish capital Warsaw instead of Minsk, and then broke off contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to his Russian counterpart on Thursday to sit down for talks in order to stop "people's deaths".Moscow said it is ready for talks and suggested the Belarusian capital Minsk as the host for negotiations. Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev had expressed its desire to negotiate in Warsaw and then took a pause and ended communication. “This pause lasts quite a long time”, the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.
Kremlin: Kiev Proposed Talks in Warsaw But Then Broke Off Contact
15:24 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 25.02.2022)
Earlier today, Russia responded to the Ukrainian president’s request to hold talks with Moscow over the ongoing special operation in Donbass. It was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to protect residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Kiev has described it as a “full-scale invasion”.
Ukrainian authorities proposed to hold negotiations with Russia in the Polish capital Warsaw instead of Minsk, and then broke off contact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to his Russian counterpart on Thursday to sit down for talks in order to stop "people's deaths".
Moscow said it is ready for talks and suggested the Belarusian capital Minsk as the host for negotiations. Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev had expressed its desire to negotiate in Warsaw and then took a pause and ended communication. “This pause lasts quite a long time”, the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.