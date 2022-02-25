https://sputniknews.com/20220225/donbass-republics-eternally-grateful-to-russia-for-recognition-saving-lives--top-diplomats-1093371016.html

Donbass Republics Eternally Grateful to Russia for Recognition, Saving Lives – Top Diplomats

The people of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, or DPR and LPR, are grateful to Russia for protection against Kiev forces and the recognition of their independence, senior diplomats of the republics said on Friday.

"The people of Donbass are eternally grateful to the Russian Federation, President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin], the government, and the parliament for recognising our republics, for saving the lives of our children, our parents, and our loved ones. We want to live, we want to work, we want peace", Donetsk People's Republic First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Peresada said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.Lugansk People's Republic Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego, who was also at the meeting, asked Lavrov to convey his gratitude to Putin.Putin signed a decree on the recognition of DPR and LPR on 21 February, a move that caused condemnation from the United States and Ukrainian authorities.Russia's decision followed requests by the leaders of the breakaway republics, who accused Ukraine of attacking their territories, thereby forcing DPR and LPR to begin the evacuation of civilians (women and children) to Russia. Kiev, for its part, has claimed that it was not responsible for the attacks.In the early hours of Thursday, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals by the Donbass republics to assist them in defence against attacks by the Ukrainian army, which intensified last week.Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation is aimed at protecting the local population from genocide waged by Kiev. He emphasised that Moscow has no intention of occupying Ukraine.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia's special operation as a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine. In response to Moscow’s move, Western nations toughened sanction pressure on Moscow, which is preparing retaliatory measures while maintaining that it has no intention to occupy Ukraine.

