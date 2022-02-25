https://sputniknews.com/20220225/150000-worth-of-replica-jewelry-stolen-from-set-of-the-crown---reports-1093353032.html
£150,000 Worth of Replica Jewelry Stolen From Set of 'The Crown' - Reports
£150,000 Worth of Replica Jewelry Stolen From Set of 'The Crown' - Reports
£150,000 Worth Replica Jewelry Stolen From 'The Crown' Set - Reports
“The Crown,” a British drama series by Netflix that chronicles the life of the UK Royal Family from the 1940s to modern times, was listed as one of the most expensive cinematographic projects ever, as the filmmakers sought to replicate the lavish lifestyle of the royals.
Α number of pricy replicas were stolen from the set of the fifth season of the British Royal Family
drama “The Crown,” The Daily Mail
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Among the valuable props that were stolen were an expensive copy of a Russian Faberge egg that was once purchased by King George V and Queen Mary, a candelabra, jewelry, watches and silverware. The total value of the disappeared items reportedly amounts to £150,000.
According to The Sun
, the thieves were able to break into the trucks where the props were stored for filming scenes with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who play the roles of Queen Elizabeth II
and Prince Philip.
“Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking,” a source told the newspaper.