£150,000 Worth of Replica Jewelry Stolen From Set of 'The Crown' - Reports

Α number of pricy replicas were stolen from the set of the fifth season of the British Royal Family drama “The Crown,” The Daily Mail reported on Thursday, citing sources.Among the valuable props that were stolen were an expensive copy of a Russian Faberge egg that was once purchased by King George V and Queen Mary, a candelabra, jewelry, watches and silverware. The total value of the disappeared items reportedly amounts to £150,000.According to The Sun, the thieves were able to break into the trucks where the props were stored for filming scenes with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who play the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

