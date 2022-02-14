Prince Charles May Redesign Current Royal Insignia to Signify His Reign

When Prince Charles becomes king, he is expected to redesign the current royal insignia in order to signify his reign, the Express has reported.The spokesperson claimed that there are "no plans of this nature at this stage".The Express argued that the Prince of Wales is contemplating putting his own stamp on the royal insignia to change the designs of everything from post boxes to police officers' and Beefeaters' uniforms.The current insignia features the Queen's ERII stamp, which means Elizabeth Regina the Second and which is seen below an image of the St Edward's Crown.The future King Charles III, however, will reportedly decide to scrap the St Edward's Crown and will purportedly pick the simpler and less ornate "Tudor Crown", which sees the sides of the crown fall straight down. In comparison, the St Edward's Crown has more bulbous sides to it.The Tudor Crown last appeared on the royal insignia under King George VI, Prince Charles' grandfather, who reigned from 11 December 1936 to 6 February 1952.The couple responded by saying they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about the upcoming role of the monarch's daughter-in-law.
There are reports that the Prince of Wales plans to drop the St Edward's Crown insignia in favour of the more simplistic Tudor Crown, which will appear on the designs of everything from post boxes to police officers' uniforms in the UK.
When Prince Charles becomes king, he is expected to redesign the current royal insignia in order to signify his reign, the Express has reported.
The newspaper cited a spokesperson for Clarence House (the residence of the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles) as saying that the details of the plans will only emerge when Charles accedes to the throne.
The spokesperson claimed that there are "no plans of this nature at this stage".
The Express argued that the Prince of Wales is contemplating putting his own stamp on the royal insignia to change the designs of everything from post boxes to police officers' and Beefeaters' uniforms.
The current insignia features the Queen's ERII stamp, which means Elizabeth Regina the Second and which is seen below an image of the St Edward's Crown.
The future King Charles III, however, will reportedly decide to scrap the St Edward's Crown and will purportedly pick the simpler and less ornate "Tudor Crown", which sees the sides of the crown fall straight down. In comparison, the St Edward's Crown has more bulbous sides to it.
The Tudor Crown last appeared on the royal insignia under King George VI, Prince Charles' grandfather, who reigned from 11 December 1936 to 6 February 1952.
The reports about Prince Charles' plans come after the 95-year-old British monarch, in her Platinum Jubilee Address earlier this month, wrote that it was her "sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service".
The couple responded by saying they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about the upcoming role of the monarch's daughter-in-law.