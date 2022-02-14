https://sputniknews.com/20220214/prince-charles-may-redesign-current-royal-insignia-to-signify-his-reign-1093015539.html

Prince Charles May Redesign Current Royal Insignia to Signify His Reign

There are reports that the Prince of Wales plans to drop the St Edward's Crown insignia in favour of the more simplistic Tudor Crown, which will appear on the...

When Prince Charles becomes king, he is expected to redesign the current royal insignia in order to signify his reign, the Express has reported.The spokesperson claimed that there are "no plans of this nature at this stage".The Express argued that the Prince of Wales is contemplating putting his own stamp on the royal insignia to change the designs of everything from post boxes to police officers' and Beefeaters' uniforms.The current insignia features the Queen's ERII stamp, which means Elizabeth Regina the Second and which is seen below an image of the St Edward's Crown.The future King Charles III, however, will reportedly decide to scrap the St Edward's Crown and will purportedly pick the simpler and less ornate "Tudor Crown", which sees the sides of the crown fall straight down. In comparison, the St Edward's Crown has more bulbous sides to it.The Tudor Crown last appeared on the royal insignia under King George VI, Prince Charles' grandfather, who reigned from 11 December 1936 to 6 February 1952.The couple responded by saying they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words" about the upcoming role of the monarch's daughter-in-law.

