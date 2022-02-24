https://sputniknews.com/20220224/take-time-to-google-my-name-priyanka-chopra-on-rosie-odonnell-calling-her-someone-chopra-1093321880.html

'Take Time to Google My Name': Priyanka Chopra on Rosie O'Donnell Calling Her Someone Chopra

'Take Time to Google My Name': Priyanka Chopra on Rosie O'Donnell Calling Her Someone Chopra

American comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently apologised to star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as she opened up about their awkward encounter at a popular... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T06:21+0000

2022-02-24T06:21+0000

2022-02-24T06:21+0000

india

society

priyanka chopra

nick jonas

identity

controversy

celebrity

celebrity gossip

celebrity feud

comedian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082447273_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecd0976e99adb62cb0e078957da6214.jpg

Former Miss World-turned-Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has slammed comedian Rosie O'Donnell for her not so sincere apology in which she referred to her as "someone Chopra" "the Chopra wife", and "Nick Jonas' wife".Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram Stories slamming Rosie and said that before making a public apology, it's better to Google the name and address of the person properly.Rosie took to Instagram to apologise and narrated her awkward encounter with Nick and Priyanka at a restaurant in Malibu. While addressing Priyanka as "someone Chopra", Rosie said in the video, "...which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter"."So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'", Rosie stated.Replying to Priyanka, Rosie said, "Deepak. She (Priyanka) said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name'. I felt so embarrassed".While apologising to Nick and Priyanka, Rosie said, "Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job and I messed it up. Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise", she added.Priyanka reacted to Rosie's apology and said that even in a "sincere apology", you would not refer to a person as "someone" or "wife"."Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith", she concluded. Nick hailed Priyanka by sharing her Instagram Stories, saying: "Well said my love".Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of the late Dr Ashok Chopra who was a physician in the Indian Army and Dr Madhu Chopra.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, society, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, identity, controversy, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity feud, comedian, star