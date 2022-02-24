'Take Time to Google My Name': Priyanka Chopra on Rosie O'Donnell Calling Her Someone Chopra
© REUTERS / Lilian WagdyPriyanka Chopra attends the "Conversation with" section at the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, Morocco December 5, 2019
American comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently apologised to star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as she opened up about their awkward encounter at a popular restaurant in Malibu, California, where she mistakenly thought the actress to be the daughter of Indian-origin author Deepak Chopra.
Former Miss World-turned-Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has slammed comedian Rosie O'Donnell for her not so sincere apology in which she referred to her as "someone Chopra" "the Chopra wife", and "Nick Jonas' wife".
Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram Stories slamming Rosie and said that before making a public apology, it's better to Google the name and address of the person properly.
"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly", Priyanka wrote.
© Photo : Instagram/priyankachopra/Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories
Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Stories
© Photo : Instagram/priyankachopra/
Rosie took to Instagram to apologise and narrated her awkward encounter with Nick and Priyanka at a restaurant in Malibu. While addressing Priyanka as "someone Chopra", Rosie said in the video, "...which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter".
"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'", Rosie stated.
Replying to Priyanka, Rosie said, "Deepak. She (Priyanka) said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name'. I felt so embarrassed".
While apologising to Nick and Priyanka, Rosie said, "Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job and I messed it up. Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise", she added.
Priyanka reacted to Rosie's apology and said that even in a "sincere apology", you would not refer to a person as "someone" or "wife".
"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing", the 39-year-old said.
"Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith", she concluded.
Nick hailed Priyanka by sharing her Instagram Stories, saying: "Well said my love".
Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of the late Dr Ashok Chopra who was a physician in the Indian Army and Dr Madhu Chopra.