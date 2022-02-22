Comedian Rosie O'Donnell Apologises to Actress Priyanka Chopra for Mistaking Her Identity - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220222/comedian-rosie-odonnell-apologises-to-actress-priyanka-chopra-for-mistaking-her-identity---video-1093256217.html

Former Miss World-turned-Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband - actor-singer Nick Jonas - were recently dinning at a popular restaurant in... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

American comedian Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after she goofed up by mistakenly thinking the actress to be the daughter of Indian-origin author Deepak Chopra."I felt so embarassed", Rosie said, who was sitting next to Nick and Priyanka and narrated her encounter in a video posted on social media.Addressing Priyanka as "Someone Chopra", Rosie said, "...which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter"."So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'", Rosie said. Replying to Priyanka, Rosie said, "Deepak. She (Priyanka) said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name'. I felt so embarrassed"."Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job and I messed it up. Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise", she added.Several netizens took to the comments section of the video and said that Priyanka was rude with her to which Rosie clarified in another video, "She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that".Rosie added that some netizens also informed her that Priyanka is apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than Nick and has around 75 million followers on Instagram. "So I am sure it felt weird to hear it, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka, I hope I am pronouncing that right and I apologise to her and everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me, sorry", she said. Last month, Priyanka and Nick became parents as they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in "Text For You" opposite Sam Heughan and in the Amazon Prime series "Citadel" opposite "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden.

