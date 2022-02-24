https://sputniknews.com/20220224/lpr-launches-operation-against-ukrainian-army-says-there-are-no-threats-to-civilians-1093324895.html

LPR Launches Operation Against Ukrainian Army, Says There Are No Threats to Civilians

LPR Launches Operation Against Ukrainian Army, Says There Are No Threats to Civilians

The Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on Thursday that it had begun a military operation to free Kiev-controlled areas of the Lugansk region and that only military facilities would be targeted.

2022-02-24T07:11+0000

2022-02-24T07:11+0000

2022-02-24T07:33+0000

lpr

lugansk people’s republic

lugansk

ukraine

russia

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093179991_0:0:3117:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_5accbe625c45c30a4779dd3164d1e684.jpg

Civilians are in no danger yet residents of frontline areas in the LPR and those living in the territory "temporarily controlled by Kiev" are urged to remain in their homes and go down to bomb shelters if possible, the spokesperson said.Earlier in the day, Moscow launched an operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that precision weapons were used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and stressed that Russian forces were not targeting cities, and there were no threats to the Ukrainian civilian population.President Putin stressed that the operation aims to stop the eight-year bloodshed in Donbass perpetrated by the Kiev regime and noted that the goals were the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

lugansk

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

lpr, lugansk people’s republic, lugansk, ukraine, russia, donbass