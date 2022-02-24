https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-mod-ukrainian-air-defences-are-neutralised-1093323521.html

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised

Moscow announced the beginning of the operation in Ukraine earlier today, amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T06:05+0000

2022-02-24T06:05+0000

2022-02-24T06:19+0000

russia

ukraine

air defense

air defense system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093323521.jpg?1645683554

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that Ukrainian air defences have been neutralised. Previously, the MoD stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, stressing there were no threats to the civilian population.The tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days, as attacks in Donbass by the Ukrainian military resulted in thousands of people being evacuated to Russia.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, air defense, air defense system