Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised
Moscow announced the beginning of the operation in Ukraine earlier today, amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that Ukrainian air defences have been neutralised. Previously, the MoD stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, stressing there were no threats to the civilian population.The tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days, as attacks in Donbass by the Ukrainian military resulted in thousands of people being evacuated to Russia.
ukraine
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised
06:05 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 24.02.2022)
Moscow announced the beginning of the operation in Ukraine earlier today, amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that Ukrainian air defences have been neutralised. Previously, the MoD stated that precision weapons had been used to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces, stressing there were no threats to the civilian population.
The tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days, as attacks in Donbass by the Ukrainian military resulted in thousands of people being evacuated to Russia.