True Hero: Harrison Ford Reportedly Helps to Save Crew Member on Set
A person on the set of 'Indiana Jones 5' suffered a heart attack and the star - beloved as 'Indi' by the public for decades - didn't think twice before rushing...
Harrison Ford acted like a true hero when one of the crew members collapsed while the forthcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' was being shot, The Sun reports.Citing a source close to the production, the media says Ford “was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic, while there was a huge amount of panic”. There has been no update on the condition of the crew member in question, but the source said that cast and crew members “are due to finish Friday”. Last summer the actor himself suffered a shoulder injury while filming. Filming on 'Indiana Jones 5' is close to finishing, according to its producer Frank Marshall, and is due to be released in 2023, 15 years after the previous film, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'. To save the world and find treasures, Dr Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones in this film will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.
A person on the set of 'Indiana Jones 5' suffered a heart attack and the star - beloved as 'Indi' by the public for decades - didn't think twice before rushing in to save the day.
Harrison Ford acted like a true hero when one of the crew members collapsed while the forthcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' was being shot, The Sun reports
Citing a source close to the production, the media says Ford “was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic, while there was a huge amount of panic”.
There has been no update on the condition of the crew member in question, but the source said that cast and crew members “are due to finish Friday”.
Last summer the actor himself suffered a shoulder injury while filming.
Filming on 'Indiana Jones 5' is close to finishing, according to its producer Frank Marshall, and is due to be released in 2023, 15 years after the previous film, 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.
To save the world and find treasures, Dr Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones in this film will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.