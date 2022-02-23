https://sputniknews.com/20220223/mainstream-media-omits-crucial-history-in-anti-russia-war-drive-1093282527.html

Mainstream Media Omits Crucial History in Anti-Russia War Drive

Mainstream Media Omits Crucial History in Anti-Russia War Drive

Russia Recognizes Donetsk and Lugansk, The Relationship Between China and Latin America, How Wordle Watches You 23.02.2022

Mainstream Media Omits Crucial History In Anti-Russia War Drive Russia Recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk, The Relationship Between China and Latin America, How Wordle Watches You

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Russia’s recognition of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics and how it factors into the current tensions between NATO and Russia, the history of the two republics and the aggression from Ukraine that contributed to Russia’s recognition of their independence, the US’ collective punishment of Lugansk and Donetsk for choosing “wrong” just like they did when Crimea chose “wrong” with sanctions, the far-right ultranationalists who have been integrated into the state structures of Ukraine, and the impacts of Germany halting progress on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the increasing role of China in Latin America’s development, the accusation of imperialism lobbed by western officials at China’s involvement in the region, how China’s investment in the region contrasts with the US and western involvement historically and contemporaneously, and the myth of the debt trap narrative pushed by the western corporate media.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss the New York Times purchase of the wildly popular game “Wordle” and its addition of ad-tracking to the game, Google’s smoke-and-mirrors campaign concerning its use of ad-tracking technology on Android phones, the privacy concerns around New York City’s pilot program to automate of noise pollution ticket enforcement with camera and microphone technology, and the widespread adoption of similar surveillance programs across the country and the world.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, most recently “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing” to discuss Joe Biden imposing sanctions on Russia over the current tensions around Ukraine and how it fits into world politics, the western corporate media’s misrepresentation of the facts and history of the Ukraine situation and complicity in pushing for war with Russia, and the misplaced understandings of the Canadian trucker convoy by some elements on the left.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

